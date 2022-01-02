Russian, Czech junior hockey teams pulled from plane





CALGARY, Alberta (AP) Members of the junior hockey teams of Russia and the Czech Republic were removed from a New Year’s Eve flight from Calgary to Frankfurt, Germany, with fellow passengers saying the Russian squad was causing a nuisance by smoking and refusing to wear masks.

The Calgary Police Department said in a statement on Saturday that Airport Unit agents responded to reports of a malfunction on an Air Canada flight at 5:45 p.m. Friday. The statement did not say who caused the disruption or whether there were any arrests, and police did not respond to requests from The Canadian Press for more information. Air Canada also had yet to respond to a request for information.



The team members were on their way home from the Junior Championships in Red Deer and Edmonton that were canceled on Wednesday due to COVID-19 outbreaks. The team of the Czech Republic and Russia was removed from the flight for violation of the mask regime. Very strict rules, Russian coach Sergei Zubov told the Russian newspaper Izvestia. Czech team manager Otakar Cerny said his team was likely linked to the Russians by the crew due to the similarity of their gray sweatshirts. And practically just for that reason, they threw us in the same bag as the Russians and told us that the entire Czech and Russian expedition could no longer board the plane, Cerny told Czech media. Air Canada representatives apologized to us and arranged a hotel and a flight to Frankfurt at the same time a day later at their expense. They also assured us that we would not fly the same flight as the Russian hockey players. Eoin Kenny, a passenger on the flight who was in business class, said a Russian official sitting next to him was vaping in the cabin and refusing to put his mask over his mouth and nose. The flight attendants tried again and again to get him to abide by the rules, Kenny said, but the man refused. He was blaring Russian rock music on his phone,” Kenny told The Canadian Press from the airport in Madrid. They kept trying to get him to turn it off, but he wouldn’t. I think they were too refreshed. The Russian team’s players, Kenny said, were back in the economy, and at one point another Russian man stepped forward and hugged the passenger causing the disruption. dr. Kathleen Scherf was among a number of passengers to tweet during the outage that delayed the flight by three hours. Two hours late so far on the flight from Calgary to Frankfurt. The Russian Juniors team sat in the back, tried to smoke cigarettes, didn’t wear masks and didn’t listen to servants, Scherf tweeted. Police officers swarmed the plane. We all had to get out while they and their luggage were being removed.

