New Year’s Deals at Recreation Centers to Provide Fitness Boost





PEOPLE looking to improve their fitness in 2022 can take advantage of New Year’s membership offers at Dudley Council leisure centres.

The council has recently made improvements to the Crystal Leisure Centre, and the Halesowen Leisure Center is expected to reopen in January. The 18m brand new Duncan Edwards center will open in Dudley town center later in January.

Any new Direct Debit member who joins the Lifestyle membership scheme between January 2 and February 14 will pay nothing until March 1, 2022 with subscriptions from 27 per month. New annual paying members, who also participate in the Lifestyle Membership Program between January 2 and February 14, 2022, will be offered a 12-month membership for the price of 10 months, starting at 270. Memberships can be used at Crystal, Dudley and Halesowen Recreation Center as well as Dell Stadium and include unlimited public swimming (excluding the leisure pool at Crystal Leisure Centre), unlimited use of the gym (including free gym introduction), unlimited fitness classes and unlimited sauna access at Duncan Edwards Leisure Center when it opens at the end of January 2022. Members also receive a 50 percent discount on Badminton, Squash, Racquetball and Table tennis (Monday-Friday until 5:00 PM and all weekend), unlimited use of the running track at Dell Stadium during certain times, plus seven days advance telephone and online leisure bookings for fitness classes, badminton, squash, racketball and five-a-side. Councilor Simon Phipps, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Entrepreneurship, said: “We are preparing for a rush of activity to take advantage of our fantastic deal and the new facilities in January. “Many people will be thinking about their New Year’s resolutions and the message we want to get out is that our centers provide affordable leisure activities for everyone, regardless of their fitness level and aspirations. “We were incredibly excited about the opening of the Duncan Edwards Leisure Center in January and are equally proud of the fantastic new and improved facilities at Halesowen and Crystal.”

