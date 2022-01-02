United States announces 2022 Olympic hockey team selection in Beijing





MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Attackers Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield were among the rosters of the United States women’s hockey team for the 2022 Games in Beijing.

Knight and Coyne Schofield are among the 13 returning players to win gold at the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang. This is the fourth Olympics for Knight, who is the fourth woman from the United States to reach the milestone, along with Jenny Potter, Angelo Ruggiero and Julie Chu. Knight also won silver at the 2010 and 2014 Vancouver Olympics in Sochi, scoring 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 15 Olympics This will be the third Olympics for Coyne Schofield, who also won the silver medal with the women’s team at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi. She scored nine points (four goals, five assists) in 10 Olympics and 156 points (74 goals, 82 assists) in 155 total games for the U.S. team. “Nominating an Olympic team is always a momentous occasion and we are excited to take this next step on our journey,” said Katie Million, general manager of U.S. hockey for 2022. worked and fought through adversity, and we are confident in the talent and energy they bring to the ice as we strive to take gold home in Beijing.” The other selected US women’s attackers were Abby Roque, Kelly Pannek, Grace Zumwinkle, Brianna Decker, Hayley Scamurra, Jesse Compher, Hannah Brandt, Dani Cameranesi, Alex Carpenter, Amanda Kessel and Abbey Murphy. The selected defenders were Lee Stecklein, Cayla Barnes, Caroline Harvey, Megan Keller, Megan Bozek, Savannah Harmon and Jincy Dunne. Goalkeepers are Nicole Hensley, Alex Cavallini and Maddie Rooney. “We went through an extensive evaluation process that led us to this roster of 23 players,” said Joel Johnson, the 2022 U.S. hockey coach. “This team has great experienced leadership, coupled with an infusion of younger talent. The focus and energy they bring to the ice will serve us well as we head to Beijing with our sights set on taking home gold.” The roster was announced during the second intermission of the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild at Target Field in Minneapolis. The United States will begin their defense at the 2022 Beijing Olympics on Feb. 3 against Finland at 8:10 a.m. ET.

