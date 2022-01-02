Cricket-Najmul, Mahmudul 1950s fuel Bangladesh’s strong response to NZ | The Mighty 790 KFGO





WELLINGTON (Reuters) Mahmudul Hasan and Najmul Hossain struck half a century to fuel Bangladeshs strong response to New Zealands first inning total of 328 in the opening test at Mount Maunganui on Sunday. The touring squad finished day two on a strong 175-2, 153 behind but hopeful for a first-inning lead after their bowlers did a great job in the morning session to limit New Zealand to a score below 350. Mahmudul, who was only playing his second test, hit a resolute 70 with skipper Mominul Haque on eight on the other side at the Bay Oval. Previously resumed at 258-5, New Zealand added 70 runs in the morning session before losing their last five wickets three overs before the lunch hour. Overnight batter Henry Nicholls hit 12 limits in his 75 and was the last New Zealand wicket to fall. For the tour side, paceman Shoriful Islam and off-spinner Mehidy Hasan claimed three wickets apiece. Bangladesh started well with Shadman Islam and Mahmudul adding 43 runs for the opening score. Neil Wagner broke the stands when he caught Shadman, who made 22, from his own bowling, but Mahmudul and Najmul frustrated the host with a century stand. Both batsmen took their time getting their eyes on it and had their moments of discomfort, but they carried on. The more than a century partnership between them was important to us, Mehidy told reporters afterwards. Top-order partnerships have been lacking lately. This gives us a lot of confidence and there is a lot of cricket to play in the match. Najmul, who made 64, brought his fifty slog-sweeping spinner Rachin Ravindra for a six before Wagner caught him in the trench. Kudos to the Bangladesh batsmen, I thought they played really well, Wagner told reporters. They showed a lot of patience. It was a good day of hard testing cricket. I think we tried very hard. We just couldn’t really string it together and create enough pressure from both sides. (Reported by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; edited by Kim Coghill)

