Reporters give advice on Rex Burkhead, Isaiah McKenzie, more

For most fantasy managers, it’s championship weekend.

You’ve come this far, and that’s no small feat. You negotiated a draft that probably took way too long, injuries, trades, bad decisions on match day and the dreaded COVID-19 list.

It all comes down to this. If you’re lucky, your setup won’t need major changes. You are not scrambling to fill multiple spots. But maybe there’s one or two moves that will get you your competition and the prize that comes with it, whatever that may be.

With last minute moves in mind, fantasy sports researcher Kyle Soups has one last set of questions for select reporters covering teams where one or two players can make all the difference, whether it’s a running back in Houston or New England, or a receiver in Buffalo or Philadelphia, or the whole passes of the Rams. And our reporters have done their best to provide high-quality, up-to-date answers.

Good luck in your championship matches:

Rough play for Russell Gage after a month of solid production: a blip on the radar or a week 17 fade?

Hard to say. The frustration with Atlanta’s insult to fantasy players is that the Falcons are out to find weaknesses, and every week that’s a different spot. But Gage hasn’t had consecutive weeks of poor performance since Weeks 1 and 2 this season, so maybe think of it more as a Week 16 blip against Detroit. However, the Falcons are heading to Buffalo, where it may be cold and snowy, which could mean a tough game plan. So keep that in mind when you’re thinking about Gage this week. –Michael Rothstein

The depth of Marquise Brown’s target has fallen off a cliff, tarnishing his fantasy value. Was it designed that way, or does it still have the groundbreaking advantage we continue to pursue?

Some of this will depend on whether Lamar Jackson (ankle injury) returns as quarterback. In his first 11 games of the season, Brown made eight receptions on vertical routes. With Jackson for most of the past three weeks, Brown has no catches on vertical routes. Jackson has the strongest arm on the team and he pushes the ball to the field more than any Baltimore quarterback. Brown’s great playing ability is thus connected with Jackson. –Jamison Hensley

Should we at least schedule Isaiah McKenzie for his engagement in Week 16, given the COVID-19 issues in Buffalo’s WR room? Is his week 16 repeatable if the bills are trimmed again in week 17?

Sure, but there are no guarantees that McKenzie will come anywhere near the production he had against the Patriots last week. With the new COVID-19 protocols, recipients Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis are back on the active roster and will play on Sunday. Specifically when it comes to McKenzie, it will be interesting to see how the Bills split the snaps at the final receiver, a position Beasley has held all season, although McKenzie’s speed offers a different skill set than Beasley’s role on the field . McKenzie’s numbers in New England were above and beyond his previous career highs, and he’s unlikely to pick those numbers up again this week. Given his performance, he should have more opportunities in the slot, which would reduce Beasley’s playing time. –Alaina Getzenberg

With Sam Darnold leading this charge, is there a single Panther we should even consider for Week 17 lineups?

No nothing. Not at all. In Darnold’s last three starts before going on injured reserve, the offense scored one touchdown. He threw 190 yards after replacing Cam Newton against Tampa Bay last week and put up no points. Running back Chuba Hubbard has done little since Christian McCaffrey went on IR for the second time this season. Broad receivers DJ Moore and Robby Anderson have produced little. So to follow up on the initial no, absolutely not. –David Newton

That is, neither or both when it comes to your comfort starting Packers backs during the final two weeks of the regular season?

Probably neither, and not because they’re incapable. Only it’s hard to say from one game to the next whether Aaron Jones or AJ Dillon will be the primary defender. Lately, it’s been split relatively evenly when it comes to snap counts. Jones played 33 and Dillon 26 against the Browns. Two weeks before that it was Dillon with 35 and Jones 28 against the Bears. — Rob Demovsky

Can we count on Rex Burkhead’s volume as Houston plays the string?

Don’t expect two more touchdowns from Burkhead like he had in Week 16, but he should get the volume. RB David Johnson is on the COVID-19 roster, and even if he tests on Sunday and can play against the 49ers, Offense Coordinator Tim Kelly has shown lately that Burkhead is Houston’s RB1. — Sarah Barshop

Will Justin Jackson’s big day result in a change in contact distribution when Austin Ekeler returns?

Absolutely not. Ekeler as bishop and receiver cannot be imitated by anyone. The only thing holding him back was COVID-19, and he said he had some pretty severe symptoms. But he comes back this week and says he will be better than ever. Jackson had a decent day, but he’s no Austin Ekeler. — Shelley Smith

It’s now a week-long season for most fantasy managers. Is there anything to read about week 16 dud performance of this passing game?

New. It was a bad game for Matthew Stafford, who intercepted three passes, meaning the Rams had to rely on the run game to get through. But if you notice, that didn’t mean Sean McVay didn’t give up calling pass-plays in any way, so don’t expect them to shy away from calling Stafford to continue throwing, and look out for 13-year-old QB to to bounce back from a shaky performance. — Lindsey Thiry

With the big Week 16, is this Damien Harris’ backfield now, or should we expect balance with Rhamondre Stevenson back?

The expectation would be a combination with Stevenson. The Oklahoma fourth-round pick was impressive and would still be part of a 1-2 punch with Harris if he didn’t make it onto the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Patriots had “passing back” Brandon Bolden (34) and Harris (31) split all snaps last week, with no job for JJ Taylor. The Patriots know this is likely untenable, which is why Stevenson plans to return to his “1B” type role to Harris “1A” in the traditional RB spot. — Mike Reiss

Too little, too late to trust DeVonta Smith, or was week 16 enough to sell you to him as viable this weekend in Washington?

It really depends on your options. He hits an average of six goals per game, and as we’ve seen, he’s a gifted receiver who can put down big numbers. But like most novice receivers, his stats fluctuate from week to week, and he’s operating on a heavy attack. Smith usually accounts for a handful of catches per game. Whether or not he bolsters his production by finding the end zone is a blow to the coin. — Tim McManus

Should we consider “SF start RB” as a week 17 fantasy lineup slot?

Yes. This is a favorable matchup against a Houston defense that is 27th in league in yards per allowed rush and equals 30th in allowed rushing yards. Elijah Mitchell is closer to a return of his knee problem and Jeff Wilson Jr. is finishing in shape. Given Mitchell’s precarious status in recent weeks, don’t be surprised if the workload is more evenly distributed than for Mitchell’s knee problem. Still, this is a good game for the Niners to reinstate their run-first philosophy and run straight for the Texans in a must-have game for the NFC playoff chase. — Nick Wagoner

Maybe not to the extent of Week 16, but do you expect Antonio Brown to dominate the goals with Chris Godwin and Mike Evans on the sidelines?

Yes. He is by far Tom Brady’s most experienced receiving option and versatile route runner right now, and he has a number of cues he can still achieve: 50 receptions, 800 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns. Brady loves it when he can give guys those opportunities. Brown can get $333,333 for each incentive. –Jenna Laine