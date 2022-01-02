Australian Open favorite Daniil Medvedev upset by world number 35 Ugo Humbert in ATP Cup clash





Frenchman Ugo Humbert has wowed Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in a three-set thriller at the ATP Cup. After trailing 0-3 in the second set, Humbert took the biggest win of his career, upset #2 Medvedev on Sunday 6-7 (5) 7-5 7-6 (2) in the Ken Rosewall Arena. With the match ending in an epic tiebreak in the final set, the performance brought the group match between Russia and France to 1-1. The 2022 ATP Cup will be held in Sydney from January 1-9, featuring live matches, highlights, mini-matches and full match replays on Stan Sport. New customers can now start their free trial by going to: Stan.com.au/tennis Daniil Medvedev was defeated in Sydney by Ugo Humbert 6-7(5) 7-5 7-6(2). (Getty) Russia, last year’s champion, then won a doubles to split the countries. The win was world No. 35 Humbert’s first over a top three player. Incredibly, he has now won six of his last eight games against top 10 players. The loss puts a damper on Medvedev’s preparation for the Australian Open as he aims for consecutive Grand Slam titles after his win at the US Open in 2021. In other ATP Cup news, Aussie James Duckworth has also been excluded from his clash with Jannik Sinner. He has been replaced by Max Purcell, which is a big blow for Team Australia, which will face Team Italy tonight. For a daily dose of the best of the latest news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter at click here! Dylan Alcott’s career celebrated in photos after the legend’s retirement

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwos.nine.com.au/tennis/australian-open-favorite-daniil-medvedev-upset-by-world-no35-ugo-humbert-in-atp-cup-clash/4b2a2644-f21a-4621-ab51-92047e2e3525 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos