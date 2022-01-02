Division I Women’s Hockey: (1) Wisconsin opens the year with a 5-2 win over (4) Quinnipiac – College Hockey

MADISON The highest-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team opened Saturday afternoon 2022 with a 5-2 win over #4 Quinnipiac. Five different Badgers scored, including a short-handed stand by sophomore Casey OBrien, her 21st goal in as many games.

In the first period there was a lot of movement up and down the ice as the teams felt each other out and got rid of the rust. Wisconsin last played on December 11, while the Bobcats hadn’t taken the ice since November 27.

The Badgers are known to have a hard time getting out of breaks, whether it’s daytime or the winter break in the game. The first period was also their weakest.

I think we know that every team will compete against us by playing at their best. And so not really sure what to expect from anyone. We watch the video of every team we play. But it seems like everyone has an extra gear when it comes to us. And so we only need a little bit to adapt. And as long as we can do that, we usually end up with a win after that, said Nicole LaMantia.

On Saturday, Quinnipiac was able to control the puck and hold the strike zone for a long time, although the Badgers prevented them from putting anything too dangerous on the net.

In the middle of the first period, I think, let’s get this thing 0-0 and get to the end of the first period and get that experience, Wisconsin coach Mark Johnson said.

Quinnipiac opened the scoring 55 seconds into the second period when Nina Steingauf diverted a high shot from Kate Reilly down and past Kennedy Blair. The goal was judged on a possible high stick, but counted as good and the Bobcats had a 1-0 lead.

The lead wouldn’t last long as Wisconsins Caitlin Schneider took a pass from Sarah Wozniewicz and sliced ​​the puck past Corinne Schroeder to tie it up. The Badgers caught Quinnipiac on the switch. Wozniewicz pulled the defender away, giving Schneider a clear path to the net.

Wisconsin went up 2-1 a few minutes later. A shot by Nicole LaMantia was initially saved, but the puck landed next to Schroeder in the crease. Maddi Wheeler ducked for the puck, but it actually went through a Bobcat defender trying to keep Wheeler at bay.

The Badgers defeated Quinnipiac 19-8 in the second frame.

Just like Minnesota did in early December, the Bobcats pushed hard with a strong forecast, making it difficult for UW to get the puck on the ice. Anticipating passes into the neutral zone, they disrupted the Badgers’ timing, leading to a handful of offside calls.

This paid off early in the third inning when Maya Labad overtook Maddie Posick past the backboard behind the badger net. She won the puck and shoved it to Taylor House, who was alone in front of the net and easily tapped the puck in to make the game 2.

OBrien put the Badgers ahead for good with a spectacular effort during a Quinnipiac power play midway through the third. She was careful with the puck through the snow and pockmarked ice in front of the benches, using her body to keep the defender away from the puck as she cut for the net.

My biggest thought at the time was to just keep it to myself and I could chase it even if I didn’t have full possession of the ball because I was relying on my speed. And luckily it worked, OBrien said.

We practiced a lot yesterday on the penalty kill to put very hard pressure on those defenders on the point when they get it, especially if it’s not full possession. I saw it go on the board, they weren’t sure which player was going to make it. So I saw an opportunity to just poke it and I know with my speed I could beat them. And then that five-hole move, if you ask anyone, I practice that almost every day. So I was pretty confident in it.

The Badgers had some odd-player rushes as the third period progressed as Quinnipiac pushed to score the tying run.

We really want to be sure of making plays and sometimes when you’re going to do that, especially against a team that’s under a lot of pressure, you’re going to turn it around. I think to get to a place where you connect, you have to learn when is the right time and when not. So we were now in that process, said Quinnipiac coach Cassandra Turner.

Wisconsin extended their lead in the dwindling minutes of the game. Wozniewicz cut into the slit and took a shot that bounced off the keeper and hit the post. The puck was loose and put back by Katie Kotlowski. It bounced back once more to Delaney Drake, who tapped it into the net.

Wozniewicz finished the game with three shots, a block and three assists.

I thought Woz was probably our best striker today. She was all over the place and played well and could have been rewarded with at least one or two goals. She is a happy child and she loves to play. The first part of the game where collectively we weren’t very good as a team, she was pretty good, Johnson said.

On Sunday, the teams will return to the ice for the second game in the series. Quinnipiac will try to build on the lessons learned in Saturday’s game.

We have a lot to learn. It’s nice to be challenged like we did so we can learn and be ready to play, she said.

I think we’ve done some really good things. We had the puck really well in our possession and we moved the puck really, really well and were able to have the puck. When we were able to have the puck I thought we did a good job forcing them to defend and create a good look. So tomorrow will be fun.