ATP Cup: Daniil Medvedev suffers shocking defeat against Ugo Humbert





Daniil Medvedev suffered a shocking defeat in his opening game of the season against France’s Ugo Humbert in the ATP Cup on Sunday, disrupting his preparations for the Australian Open. The US Open champion leads a Russian team in Sydney that has been exhausted by injuries and Covid-19 as they defend the title won against Italy last year. But world number two Medvedev, who captured four tour-level titles in 2021, was stunned by the impressive 35th-ranked Ugo Humbert on a hot day in Sydney. The Frenchman rallied from a set-down and caused a major upset 6-7 (5/7), 7-5, 7-6 (7/2) in a grueling 2 hours 55 minutes as Medvedev, with a red face from the heat, ran out of steam. “It was very tough today, but I’m very happy,” said Humbert after one of the biggest wins of his career. “I had some chances in the first set and I just tried to stay relaxed, stay focused on what I had to do and it was a great game.” With Andrey Rublev missing in fifth place after contracting coronavirus at an exhibition in Abu Dhabi last month, unannounced Roman Safiullin has been called up as Russia’s second singles player. As a 167, he took 15 of 19 break points to take a 2-6, 7-5, 6-3 win over France’s Arthur Rinderknech to set the stage for Medvedev, who could be the best this month on the Australian Open as he defends. champion Novak Djokovic does not show up. Djokovic has declined to confirm whether he has been vaccinated against Covid-19, a requirement at the opening Grand Slam of the year, and has withdrawn from the ATP Cup. The draw between Russia and France went to a deciding doubles. Russia is in a tough ATP Cup group that also hosts Australia and 2021’s runner-up Italy, led by the world’s number seven Matteo Berrettini. They play against each other in an evening draw with Berrettini facing Alex de Minaur. Only the winning countries will advance to the semi-finals of each of the four groups in the team event, which runs until January 9. In the other evening game, Alexander Zverev’s Germany took on a British team led by Cameron Norrie, who had a breakthrough in the 2021 season in which he stormed through the rankings to finish 12th. The United States, meanwhile, won their clash against Canada, with veteran John Isner beating Brayden Schnur 6-1, 6-3 after filling on short notice for 14th-ranked Denis Shapovalov who retired tired. The 22-year-old is still struggling after he tested positive for Covid-19 on his arrival in Sydney and subsequently spent time in isolation. “I’m disappointed that I couldn’t play the first game, but I didn’t feel physically ready yet, so we did what’s best for the team,” said Shapovalov, who later eased his way back by playing dead. . doubles rubber. promoted Taylor Fritz then upset Felix Auger-Aliassime in 11th place 6-7 (6/8), 6-4, 6-4. (This story was not edited by NDTV staff and was generated automatically from a syndicated feed.) Topics mentioned in this article

