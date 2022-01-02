Dobson, Islanders come back to beat Oilers in OT

Noah Dobson scored 3:52 in overtime to give the New York Islanders a 3-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Saturday.

Dobson took a pass from Mathew Barzal on center ice and scored on a wrist shot for his first overtime goal.

“It feels absolutely amazing,” Dobson said. “Every time you get the chance to contribute to a big game like that and get a big win, especially on a day like today, it’s been a great atmosphere, the crowd was buzzing, so I was really happy to have a big scored. I will definitely remember that.”

Anders Lee and Anthony Beauvillier scored, and Ilya Sorokin made 17 saves for the Islanders (10-12-6), who trailed 2-1 going into the third period.

Leon Draisitl scored his NHL-leading 25th goal, and Mikko Koskinen made 26 saves for the Oilers (18-12-2), who lost three games in a row and two in a row in overtime (6-5 at the New Jersey Devils on Friday).

“I thought we were pretty good again,” Draisaitl said. “In the third we went down a little bit, but otherwise they had nothing. It’s frustrating for sure, but you have to take the point and move on.”

Islanders coach Barry Trotz was off the bench for personal (non-COVID-19 related) reasons. Assistants John Gruden and goalkeeper coach Piero Greco were placed on COVID-19 protocol prior to the match and assistant Lane Lambert headed the bench.

“I’m very proud,” Lambert said. “They’re a good hockey team there and I thought our guys were all about getting the job done.”

Beauvillier scored on a rebound at 2:23 of the third period to make it 2-2. The Islanders defeated the Oilers 14-2 in the period.

“I think we were really solid,” Lee said. “They had a push in the second, and we got through the storm a little bit and they took the lead. I think all in all a good 60 minutes. That’s a good hockey team there; they have a some of the best players in the world. We knew what we had to do tonight: stay above them as much as possible. And our defensive play and our goalkeeper were really good.”

Darnell nurse made it 2-1 at 17:13 of the second score on a bouncing puck in the slot after a scramble for Sorokin.

Lee scored on the power play at 4:40 PM of the first period to give New York a 1-0 lead. He swept in a rebound from a shot from Kieffer bellows.

Draisaitl scored 31 seconds into the second period to make it 1-1. His centering pass hit Islanders forward Matt Martinskates and bounced into the net.

“It’s just the consistency, first through third,” Nurse said. “When we are in our game you can compete against anyone. But if you put yourself in a position to let teams go, you will not be successful every night in this competition. The teams and players are just too good.

“Both situations (including in New Jersey) you go into the third period with the lead. So we go into situations where we were in the lead in both games in the third period. You have to keep that up. You don’t” I want this don’t lose matches.”

The Oilers, who play Monday with the New York Rangers, have lost nine of their last eleven (2-7-2).

“It was a hard-fought game,” said Edmonton coach Dave Tippett. “That’s a tough turnaround when you have back-to-back games in the afternoon. Our guys fought hard until the end. You can see we were a little tired in the third period, but we held on. I give our guys a lot of credit, they fought hard, they played a style they had to play to give ourselves a chance to win, and it’s a shame we couldn’t get the extra point.”

COMMENTS: Oilers center Connor McDavid had one assist to extend his points streak to five games (three goals, five assists). … Draisaitl has scored at least 25 goals in six consecutive seasons. McDavid needs six more goals this season to complete this feat. … The Islanders won their first game by rules this season; they were 0-6 in overtime and the shootout.