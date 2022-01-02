Michigan State football OL Kevin Jarvis declares for NFL draft





Add Kevin Jarvis to the list of Michigan state soccer players entering the NFL draw. The fifth-year senior offensive lineman announced via Twitter on Saturday that he plans to waive his remaining eligibility. Jarvis did not travel to Atlanta for the no. 10 Spartans 31-21 win against No. 12 Pitt in the Peach Bowl. An All-Big Ten honorable mention by the coaches and media this year, the 6-foot-6, 325-pound Jarvis showed a lot of versatility at MSU with 39 starts, 25 at right guard, three at left tackle and 11 at right tackle. Much of that movement came from the injuries of others that forced him from his natural inner place, which seems to be where his pro-prospects will be. ON VIOLATION:Michigan State WR Jayden Reed weighs NFL options after historic season with Payton Thorne VIEW OF THE PROS:Mel Tucker makes Michigan State football ‘wide open’ for NFL scouts to evaluate players This season, Jarvis started all 12 regular season games, spending the first eight on the right wing where he was a key driver of Kenneth Walker III’s hasty success. When MSU lost Jarrett Horst to an unspecified medical reason after the October 30th Michigan, Jarvis went back to the right and started four games there. He ended his college career by playing all 80 offensive snaps against Penn State on Nov. 27; He was on the field for 739 of the Spartans’ 828 regular season offensive snaps. Fifth-year senior Blake Bueter took over as judge guard and sophomore Spencer Brown made the right tackle against the Panthers on Thursday. Bueter could return with the NCAA’s 2020 COVID exemption. Jarvis earned the All-Big Ten commendation as a true freshman in 2017, but struggled with injuries the next two seasons, played nine games in 2018 and suffered a season-end injury in game third of 2019. correct tackle in all seven games in 2020. Those are three Spartans who plan to participate in the draft. Walker announced he would turn pro in December and could be one of the first selected running backs. Tight end Connor Heyward said in November that he had no intention of using his COVID waiver and planned to get into the draft. Wide receiver Jayden Reed said Thursday: he remains uncertain whether he will participate in the draft in 2022 or return to MSU. Contact Chris Solari:[email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari. Learn more about the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans Newsletter.

