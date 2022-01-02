Tennis Frenchman Humbert surprises Russian Medvedev at ATP Cup | The Mighty 790 KFGO





SYDNEY (Reuters) Russia’s Daniil Medvedevs 2022 season opened with a stunning 6-7 (5) 7-5 7-6 (2) defeat at the hands of Frenchman Ugo Humbert after a three-hour dogfight in a steamy Ken Rosewall Arena in the ATP cup on Sunday. The world’s runner-up was expected to seal the Group B draw for the reigning champions after Roman Safiullin’s 2-6 7-5 6-3 win over Arthur Rinderknech, but Humbert’s inspired display kept France alive with 1 -1 in doubles. It was very tough today, I don’t feel very well now, but I’m very happy, Humbert, the number 35 in the world, laughed. I tried to stay relaxed and focus on what I had to do. It was a great match. Humbert shot winners and mistakes in equal measure and clung tenaciously whenever it looked like Medvedev was going to get away from him. Medvedev squeezed through the first set in a tiebreak but had to walk all the way after taking a 3-0 lead to hand over the second set to the Frenchman. The US Open champion broke for 3-1 in the decider, but Humbert hit back to put the set back on service and was rarely threatened from then on. The Russian seemed to run out of both patience and patience in the final tiebreak, with Humbert taking the biggest win of his career on his second match point with a raspy backhand return. Previously, Canadian Denis Shapovalov withdrew late from his singles game against American John Isner in Sunday’s other early draw at the $10 million men’s team tournament. The number 14 in the world was forced to isolate himself in his hotel room after a positive COVID-19 test on arrival in Sydney. I didn’t feel physically ready yet, so we did what’s best for the team, said Shapovalov, who later went to the field to play doubles with Felix Auger-Aliassime. That game was a dead rubber, however, as Isner defeated Shapovalov’s singles replacement Brayden Schnur 6-1 6-3 before Taylor defeated Fritz Auger-Aliassime 6-7 (6) 6-4 6-4 to give the US a 2 to give -0 lead in Group C. Host nation Australia was dealt a blow to their opening Group B match against Italy later on Sunday when James Duckworth had to withdraw due to a hip problem. Germany takes on Great Britain in Group C last night. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney: Editing by Neil Fullick)

