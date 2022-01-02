Blackhawks fall for Predators in exchange for a 13-day break

NASHVILLE — The Chicago Blackhawks lost 6-1 to the Nashville Predators in their first game in 14 days on Saturday at the Bridgestone Arena.

Tanner Jeannot scored two goals, and Mattias Ekholm had three assists for the Predators (20-11-2), who won for the eighth time in their last 10 games. Juuse Saros made 37 saves, Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen each had a goal and an assist, and Matt Duchene and Yakov your train each had two assists.

“I think we scored a bit opportunistically,” said Nashville coach John Hynes. “Personally, I thought Chicago was pretty good and playing pretty hard. Tonight we were lucky that we didn’t necessarily play the game we wanted to play to give ourselves great success, but we were able to score at the right times, and sometimes that’s how the game goes.”

Philipp Kurashev scored for the Blackhawks (11-16-4), who hadn’t played since December 18, a 4-3 overtime loss at the Dallas Stars. They had postponed four games due to concerns about COVID-19. Collin Delia conceded three goals on seven shots in his season debut before being substituted to start the second period by Arvid Soderblom, who made 15 saves in his NHL debut.

“It was fun to play,” said Soderblom. “I’ve dreamed about playing in the NHL [since] I was a child. It was a fun but tough game. I feel like I played pretty well and made some good saves.”

Chicago goalkeepers Marc-Andre Fleury and Kevin Lankinen are on NHL COVID-19 protocol.

The Blackhawks trailed 3-0 after the first period despite beating the Predators 15-7.

“I was like, guys are ready to play,” said Blackhawks coach Derek King. “They buzzed around. We had puck possession.

“I didn’t think we played a very bad game. I liked our start. We had chances. We just couldn’t bury them. They had chances and they scored.”

Chicago was 0-for-4 on the power play.

Forsberg gave Nashville a 1-0 lead at 1:02 of the first period, took a pass from Duchene into the groove and scored with a wrist shot.

Johansen extended the lead to 2-0 at 5:53. Forsberg collected a loose puck from the left boards and passed to a slashing Johansen, who slid a backhand behind Delia.

Nick Neven scored on the power play at 19:13 when he deflected Ekholm’s shot to make it 3-0.

Jeannot increased the lead to 4-0 in 28 seconds of the second period. The Predators scored on their first shot on goal in each period.

“Obviously that’s the way you want to start the period,” Jeannot said. “We had a kind of mentality to get them quickly and set the pace, set the tone with our style of hockey.”

Roman Josi made it 5-0 at 5:34 with a one-timer from the point for his Nashville-leading sixth power-play goal. He returned after missing two games in protocol.

Kurashev made it 5-1 at 5:25 PM with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle to the other side.

Jeannot scored 53 seconds into the third period for the 6-1 final. It was Jeannot’s 10th goal of the season, equaling… Lucas Raymond of the Detroit Red Wings for most NHL rookies.

“I think the thing that’s really impressive isn’t so much the fact that he’s scored the 10 goals so far, but just the consistency level that he’s playing at,” Hynes said, “and that he’s playing to his own personal identity as a real strong force attacker who can score. As long as he keeps doing that I don’t see why the success shouldn’t keep coming.”

COMMENTS: The Predators have a 13-game points run against the Blackhawks (10-0-3 dated January 9, 2020), their longest active points run against a single opponent. … center of Nashville Colton Sissons had an assist and played 3:30 pm after missing two games in protocol. Predator Defender Dante Fabbro was placed in the protocol. … Ekholm’s three-pointer game was his first in the NHL. …Chicago ahead Jujhar Khaira had three shots on target in 13:56 in his first game since December 7, when he was stretched off the ice after sustaining an upper body injury in a 6-2 loss to the New York Rangers. He missed five games.