Australian Federal Police Investigate Historic Complaint of Jamie Mitchell’s 1985 Sexual Abuse Australia Under-19 Cricket Tour
We originally indicated that we planned to join in January 2021, we signed the MoU late last year and were now in the on-boarding process, so I expect this to be finalized as soon as possible, Hockley said. Were absolutely committed to the story scheme.
There was some discussion early on when the scheme was introduced to understand its jurisdiction and scope. CA is applying on its own behalf, so effectively that it relates to personnel and employees under its jurisdiction.
Mitchell and his family want to access archival records held by CAs from the 1985 tour, including tour manager Jack Bennett’s report and all relevant medical records. CA has stated that while it has these documents, they are being held in custody before the police investigate the contents.
After returning home from the tour, Mitchell told a number of people about the alleged incident before suppressing the memory for decades. Last August, he decided to look for answers, which led him to contact Cricket Australia and Sports Integrity Australia. Sports Integrity Australia referred the matter to the Australian Federal Police.
Players of the tour, some of whom have had long careers as first-class or international cricketers, have expressed concerns about the management of the tour and the lack of response from the Australian Cricket Board, now CA, despite letters sent by parents and persistent rumors that the incident has been covered up.
Mitchell told the ABC that the team doctor’s injection had left him with vague memories, and he hoped the investigation could shed fair light on what had happened to him. I remember the doctor, Malcolm McKenzie, giving me a shot of what I thought was penicillin, he told the ABC. My teammates have left. Anyone could have come in and have access to me.
Most guys have said they lost me for a few days. They remember showering me the next morning to get me ready for the flight. They remember trying to dress me. And when we landed, I was driven to my parents in a wheelchair.
The AFP told The age and The Sydney Morning Herald that it did not comment on specific investigations.
Cricket Australia now requires applicants to pass child checks and other safeguards, but those requirements did not apply in 1985.
Todd Greenberg, chief executive of the Australian Cricketers Association, said the organization had reached out to members in response to Mitchell’s story.
The ACA has expanded a range of support to our members who may need assistance, he said. We understand that a story like this can cause a reaction from our members, not just on this tour, and not just in regards to cricket.
