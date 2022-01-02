Australian Federal Police Investigate Historic Complaint of Jamie Mitchell’s 1985 Sexual Abuse Australia Under-19 Cricket Tour

We originally indicated that we planned to join in January 2021, we signed the MoU late last year and were now in the on-boarding process, so I expect this to be finalized as soon as possible, Hockley said. Were absolutely committed to the story scheme.

There was some discussion early on when the scheme was introduced to understand its jurisdiction and scope. CA is applying on its own behalf, so effectively that it relates to personnel and employees under its jurisdiction.

Mitchell and his family want to access archival records held by CAs from the 1985 tour, including tour manager Jack Bennett’s report and all relevant medical records. CA has stated that while it has these documents, they are being held in custody before the police investigate the contents.

After returning home from the tour, Mitchell told a number of people about the alleged incident before suppressing the memory for decades. Last August, he decided to look for answers, which led him to contact Cricket Australia and Sports Integrity Australia. Sports Integrity Australia referred the matter to the Australian Federal Police.

Players of the tour, some of whom have had long careers as first-class or international cricketers, have expressed concerns about the management of the tour and the lack of response from the Australian Cricket Board, now CA, despite letters sent by parents and persistent rumors that the incident has been covered up.