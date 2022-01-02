College football players will continue to make business decisions, despite those who prefer not to

Getty Images

Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard sparked a storm of criticism on Saturday for their public laments about some college football players choosing not to play in bowl games that have no impact on their pursuit of a national championship. The pushback they received for their outdated thinking shows how far mainstream attitudes have come when it comes to players with NFL prospects who maintain their ability to finally get paid for their talents, skills and sacrifices.

Finally, in the broad spectrum of business decisions made about the multi-billion dollar business that is college football, players have the power to make their own business decisions. Finally, fans and media are realizing that those who take advantage of unpaid labor, including those employed by the four-letter network that have made a nine-figure investment in college football, have a clear interest in players who have nothing to gain and everything to lose. have to force play another game and have no interest in ensuring that those who could be seriously injured protect their own earning capacity.

It’s not about the love of football. It’s not about the joy of competition. It’s about providing another burst of entertainment without compensation for it. Some want football players who, because of a corrupt system that denies them entry to the NFL by a corrupt system that forces them to play college football for three years before they are eligible to be called up, will voluntarily play one more game, another last time. Regardless of the very real risks they take for their ability to finally get fair compensation by playing in that one extra game.

How quickly do they forget Jaylon Smith, whose torn ACL in the Fiesta Bowl caused him to drop to the second round of the draft, constantly trying to play with a knee that was never quite the same. How easily they ignore the musical chairs game in which coaches like Brian Kelly and Lincoln Riley have freely indulged and abandoned their teams before the season was over to get their hands on the millions of dollars dangling another program in their face.

Everyone involved in the sport of college football makes business decisions. They have been making business decisions for decades. Why shouldn’t those players who have performed at a level sufficient to set themselves up for a professional career that will pay them to play football also make business decisions?

Unless and until college football pays the players a fair price, college football and those who broadcast its matches should never, ever be ashamed of the men who consciously choose not to play last game for free. Not when they risk draft position at best and long-term prospects at worst if the worst-case scenario comes in that one final game.

Frankly, it’s refreshing that so many immediately saw through to the self-interest that echoed in Herbstreit’s and Howard’s statements about rights or whatever. The best of the best college players have no right to choose to withhold services. They have earned that right.

They have earned the right to protect themselves. They have earned the right to keep their ability to be paid to play football at the next level. They have earned the right to say enough when it comes to rolling the dice on their own future.

That stops random votes that prefer the best players, keep playing for free to find new and creative ways to complain about the fact that some players have decided that they won’t grab the brass ring they’re about to grab risk in the name of grossly obsolete boola-boola ideals about compromising their bodies for the love of the game or any other cliché in the name of convincing them to risk losing everything, in the name of giving ESPN and its audience a better game.

But it has made those who appreciate the basic business realities of football understand why there’s no point in risking a torn ACL or other serious injury. That’s the most refreshing aspect of it. Those who would be entertained by the best players playing another game happily forgo their presence because they realize that the time has come for those players to pull the plug by feeding a college football machine that will never give them a fair price datum . If it’s good enough for those who watch bowling, it should be good enough for those who stage and broadcast them.

Perhaps, once the next bowl season arrives, those broadcasting the games will choose to accept the fact that those who fed a system that gives them peanuts in return will think twice before trying to portray those players. if not into football. They have proven that they love football. There is nothing wrong with them choosing to protect their ability to love football as NFL players where the game will love them by giving them a decent salary, for example.