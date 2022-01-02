Australian tennis star enjoys rare home time





Australian tennis player Jordan Thompson puts in hard yards at Melbourne Park this week ahead of the Australian Open. Image: AFP Jordan Thompson doesn’t want to hear international rivals whine about not being home. Thompson, 27, was on the road for nine months last year given the difficulties of returning during the Covid-19 pandemic. “I’m getting old enough now and I don’t think there’s anything new for me, but you realize how hard it is, especially for Australians, to be away all year,” he said. Read next “A couple of guys were complaining, ‘Oh, I’ve been away for four weeks’ and they’re only an eight-hour flight from home.” Long stints abroad are part of the destiny of Australian tennis players, which is why they appreciate being home in January and having a grand slam in their backyard. Thompson will build their Australian Open at the Melbourne Summer Set event this week alongside fellow top-100 Australians Nick Kyrgios and Alexei Popyrin. Another Australian, Chris O’Connell, is Thompson’s first opponent, while former world No. 1 Rafael Nadal leads the field. Sydney’s Jordan Thompson is delighted to be back in Australia this summer, after nine months on the road last year. Image: AFP Thompson reached the third round at a grand slam at Wimbledon for the first time last year and had one match point to do the same at the US Open before losing in five sets. Still, the world’s number 75 described his season as “up and down”, with his form declining before contracting Covid-19 and losing his Davis Cup spot. After losing a few pounds due to the virus, Thompson is back at work. “It’s always hard at the beginning of the year because you don’t know how you’re going to feel or hit the ball,” he said. “I don’t put too much pressure and expectations on myself, especially the first weeks of the year. Sometimes it went great and… sometimes I didn’t win a round at all.” Astra Sharma, who won her first WTA title in Charleston last year, will lead the local squad in the women’s draw, which will feature Naomi Osaka. Read next

