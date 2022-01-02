Women’s Hockey Ties LIU, 2-2





box score EAST MEADOW, NY RIT senior attacker Abby Davies scored a few goals to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead, but a LIU rally in the third period tied the game 2-2 on Saturday. HOW IT HAPPENED Senior attacker Abby Davies gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead 5:16 into the game after fending off freshman defender Kyla Beer ‘s shot from the correct point nine seconds after a RIT power play expired.Senior Captain Jordan Marchese started the game with a cross-ice pass to freshman attacker Athens Vasdanian low from left to right before Vasdani Bear fed on the point.

The Sharks tied the game at 1-1 on a 9:45 rebound goal in the first period. It was the third shot in a series that left the junior goalkeeper Taylor Liotta sets in for the left post with the rebound to an open right side.

sets in for the left post with the rebound to an open right side. Davies scored her second of the game on power play to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead with 5:42 left in the second. The game started when Bear held an attempted clearing by the Sharks on the left boards and continued with a give-and-go with Marchese on the right spot. The freshman made a wrist shot from the center of the ice between the blue line and the top of the circles that Davies deviated from the top of the fold.

LIU tied the game, 2-2, with a triple passing game that started with winning a fight for the puck on the left boards. The ensuing quick passing game started from the left point to the left post to the far right point when freshman defenseman Maggie Korneta cut to the net and unleashed a quick wrist shot with 5:12 left in the third. GAME NOTES Liotta finished with 29 saves on 31 shots for a save percentage of 0.935. Combined with her previous streak against Lindenwood, the junior netminder finished her last three games with a save rate of .953 and 1.60 goals against average.

Three of the five RIT goals in the LIU series were scored on the power play. The other two were scored seconds after a Tiger powerplay expired.

Davies’ pair of goals earned her a team-high six and she finished the weekend streak with three points. In the final series between the Sharks and Tigers in 2019, Davies scored an overtime winner and also finished that weekend series with three points.

Vasdani led all RIT scorers by four points in the weekend series, tying Davies and sophomores ahead Emma Roland for second in team points with eight.

for second in team points with eight. Bear registered her first multi-point game with a pair of primary assists and finished the series with three points.

RIT finished with a 36-21 lead in face-off wins.

RIT extended its undefeated streak to four in games kicking off the new year with the last January 6 in a 1-0 CHA win over Mercyhurst. WHAT’S NEXT RIT then travels to Sacred Heart for a few matinee games outside of the conference, starting Friday, January 7 at 4pm, followed by a Saturday, January 8 at 2:30pm.

