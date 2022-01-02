ATP Cup: Daniil Medvedev suffers shocking defeat against Ugo Humbert | tennis news





Daniil Medvedev suffered a shocking defeat to his season opener Ugo Humbert of France in the ATP Cup on Sunday, disrupting his preparations for the Australian Open. The US Open champion leads a Russian team in Sydney who are exhausted by injury and Covid-19 as they try to defend the title they won against Italy last year. But world number two Medvedev, who won four touring titles in 2021, was stunned by the impressive Ugo Humbert, 35, on a hot day in Sydney. The French rallied to a set-down to achieve a major upheaval 6-7 (5/7), 7-5, 7-6 (7/2) in 2 hours 55 minutes, while Medvedev, red from the heat, was almost empty. breath. “It was very difficult today, but I am very happy,” said Humbert after one of the biggest wins of his career. “I had a few chances in the first set and I just tried to stay relaxed, to stay focused on what I had to do and it was a great game.” While fifth-ranked Andrey Rublev is missing after contracting the coronavirus at an exhibition in Abu Dhabi last month, unannounced Roman Safiullin was called up as Russia’s second singles player. With a standings of 167, he saved 15 of 19 breakpoints to secure a 2-6, 7-5, 6-3 victory over Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech to set the stage for Medvedev, who could take the seed are at the Open. from Australia this month when defending champion Novak Djokovic fails to show up. Djokovic declined to confirm whether he had been vaccinated against Covid-19, a requirement to open the Grand Slam of the Year, and withdrew from the ATP Cup. The equality between Russia and France ended in a decisive double. Russia is part of a strong ATP Cup squad that also includes 2021 finalists Australia and Italy, led by world number seven Matteo Berrettini. In the evening they take on Berrettini against Alex de Minaur. Only the winning countries will advance to the semifinals of each of the four groups of the team event, which will run until January 9. In the other game of the evening, Alexander Zverev’s Germany will take on a British side led by Cameron Norrie, who had a stellar season in 2021, breaking the standings to finish 12th. The United States, meanwhile, won their clash against Canada, with veteran John Isner beating Brayden Schnur 6-1, 6-3 after replacing 14th-seeded Denis Shapovalov on short notice, who retired with fatigue. . The 22-year-old is still struggling after he tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Sydney and then spent time in isolation. “I’m disappointed I couldn’t play the first game, but I didn’t feel ready physically, so we did what was best for the team,” said Shapovalov, who then facilitated his comeback by playing dead. double rubber. promoted Taylor Fritz then upset Felix Auger-Aliassime, 11th, 6-7 (6/8), 6-4, 6-4. (This story has not been edited by The Bharat Express News on social platforms.) Topics mentioned in this article

.

