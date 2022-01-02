Blues appear for record cold Winter Classic in beachwear





Is it hot up there in Minnesota or is it just the St. Louis Blues?

Despite a record cold temperature for the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic, the Blues showed up for the big game in beachwear; Hawaiian shirts, shorts, sandals, sunglasses. They brought everything except the sand. blues defender Marco Scandella even brought a cooler of refreshments. Tweet from @StLouisBlues: This weather is a beach. #stlblues #WinterClassic pic.twitter.com/FDTJ56iesP Tweet from @NHL: THAT’S what we call a Winter Classic arrival! 🏝 📺: 2022 @Discover NHL #WinterClassic at 7p ET on @NHL_On_TNT and @Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/e73I9rvcmj With a game time temperature of minus 8 Farenheit and a ‘feel like’ temperature around minus 22, this game is the coldest outdoor game of the 32 the NHL has hosted. The previous coldest on record was the first outdoor game, the 2013 Heritage Classic between the Montreal Canadiens and Edmonton Oilers at the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, where the game time was 0 Farenheit. “Everyone was talking about how cold it is, we thought it would be good to come in just be ready to catch some sun and enjoy it,” said the Blues captain. Ryan O’Reilly. “It was good. We had a good laugh.” “That was the players’ idea. I thought it was funny, to be honest,” said Blues coach Craig Berube. “They talked to me and Doug [Armstrong] about doing something that comes on the ice rink. I wasn’t really sure what they were going to do, so I was a little surprised too. I thought it was pretty good.” Several measures were taken to keep fans a little less icy for the evening affair, including hand warmers at seats and soup at Target Field’s concession stands. Even the ice needs to be heated to reach the optimum temperature of 22-24 degrees for an NHL playing surface. “Not every year you play in Minnesota with this cold weather and we decided to do something special,” Blues striker Vladimir Tarasenko said. “We looked pretty good. It gave those positive emotions for the guys to see each other, especially for big games like this. I think it helped us.” “We knew it was a bold move and we all went for it and had fun with it,” said the keeper. Jordan Binnington said. “Looking back, we thought that when we’re 50 years old, you want to see you get off the bus in a suit or something like that and you can smile and have some good photos to look back on.” But none of that seemed to be of any concern to the Blues. The cold never bothered them anyway. Tweet from @StLouisBlues: You call this cold?! #WinterClassic pic.twitter.com/NXWH5ys00u — NHL.com Senior Director of Editorial SHawn Roarke contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nhl.com/news/st-louis-blues-winter-classic-beachwear/c-329388720 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos