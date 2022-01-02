Cricket world loses it about ‘unreal’ public moment

One spectator parried the ball before another completed the catch. Image: Fox Cricket

Fans and commentators were in hysterics on Saturday as two spectators united before a spectacular crowd during the BBL clash between Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes.

Sam Heazlett batted for the Heat on Saturday afternoon, hitting a monster six on the mound where fans scrambled to make a catch.

One such fan threw himself over the top of fellow spectators to try to land a spectacular grab, but only managed to parry the ball into the air.

Another unsuspecting fan then took the most casual one-handed catch to complete the team effort, leaving the commentators entranced.

Adam Gilchrist initially thought the first spectator had completed the catch and called it the catch of the year in the crowd.

Attention then turned to the carnage he had caused after launching himself into the air and landing on fellow spectators.

The fan landed on top of two fellow spectators. Image: Fox Cricket

Poor old friend on the left has a knee knocked to the back of his head, Gilchrist said.

He’s not happy! This is sensational. This is Big Bash cricket at its best.

Mike Hussey added: This is why there should be a hill on every ground.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was also impressed and struggled to contain his amazement.

Xavier Bartlett leads Brisbane Heat to victory

Xavier Bartlett bounced back from the heartache of the Finals to help the Heat take a confidence-building 14-run win over the Hurricanes.

Bartlett took a career-best 4-30 from four overs after the Heat previously posted 8-150 on a late lecherous strike from all-rounder James Bazley.

Bazley scored the highest score in tricky Bellerive Oval conditions with an unbeaten 44 from 27 deliveries at No.8.

Bartlett had two big hits early in the chase in Hobart, informing opener Ben McDermott (0) and skipper Matthew Wade (one) over in the second.

He returned for the power surge in the 14th over to take out Tim David (seven) and D’Arcy Short, who took off from a top edge for a slow 27 from 38 balls.

Bartlett had made the final in Brisbane’s two-wicket loss to the Sydney Sixers on Wednesday, hitting the final pitch in a game they should have won.

“To finally win one of those close-ups, the guys just have to be proud of themselves,” said Heat skipper Chris Lynn. Fox Cricket.

“You can go both ways with it. You can think about it, but we turned the page pretty quickly after that loss in Sydney. We learned from it and we saw the benefits.”

“You go through a roller coaster of emotions during a game. It’s about holding your patience… sticking to your plan.

“We do all this planning outside the game, sometimes we get into the thick of it and you tend to go off of it.”

