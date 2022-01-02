3 takeaways from the heavy Fiesta Bowl loss to OK State

Last State of Oklahoma cowboys 37 our lady Irish fighting 35

Here are three takeaways from the Fiesta Bowl between No. 5 Notre Dame Football and No. 9 Oklahoma State. The Cowboys held out late.

It was a story of two halves for the #5 Fighting Irish. Notre Dame built up a 28-7 lead and took a 28-14 lead at halftime, but were knocked out to less than three minutes into the fourth quarter. Jack Coan was masterful in the first half. However, the absence of Kyren Williams was the difference in this match.

The Irish averaged more than 150 rushing yards per game with Williams. Today Notre Dame ran just 42 yards without running back their star. Despite being one-dimensional, the Fighting Irish built an edge and control over the game.

Defensively, the Irish stopped the Cowboys for most of the first half. Oklahoma’s first two drives ended in punts and a fumble. The defense pressured quarterback Spencer Sanders and did a great job closing the run game.

The second half was a different story.

Sanders looked like Barry Sanders running the ball and his coach Mike Gundy throwing it. The senior quarterback finished the game with 371 passing yards and 125 rushing yards. The defense couldn’t stop the Cowboys’ attack and the offense didn’t go much better.

The Cowboys strategically applied pressure to the immobile Jack Coan or sat back and played cover, which took the Irish out for most of the second half.

The Irish scored a late touchdown, but were unable to recover the onside kick.

Here are three takeaways from Notre Dame’s loss in the Fiesta Bowl.