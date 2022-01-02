Couple gains speed in second season with Royal Mountain – The Daily Gazette

For Jake Tennis this is the second year in which he realizes his dream.

Tennis, who is 35, has been working since he was a teenager at the Royal Mountain Ski Area, tucked into Adirondack Park, about 10 miles north of Johnstown.

And when I was 17 I said I would like to buy this place someday. It’s always been a dream of mine, said Tennis. The [former] owner [Jim Blaise] said, hey, you need to get your engineering degree, you need to become a professional engineer. It will help you sometime in the future.

So that’s exactly what Tennis did. He commuted to SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Utica, continued to work with Royal to pay for gas, and received his degree in civil engineering in 2010. Then, in October 2020, it was finally time for Tennis to buy Royal, as Blaise was ready to retire.

Now Tennis and his wife, Brooke Tennis, 30, are in their second winter of surgery. They have been able to make several improvements after a successful first season during the pandemic, when interest in winter sports grew across the country, but most importantly, they have been able to help Royal maintain its family-first atmosphere, in part by working on their own. family an integral part of the business.

Snow cannon difference

Tennis said their first winter at Royal was stronger than expected, as skiing and horseback riding were activities people could safely do during the pandemic. It allowed people to go out when they couldn’t go and do other things, he said.

According to the National Ski Areas Association, increased volume was a common theme in the nation’s 462 ski areas, including 49 in upstate New York. The Northeast ski areas had an estimated 12.252 million visitors last season, compared to 11.488 million the year before, while the Rocky Mountain areas had an estimated 22.638 million visitors, compared to 20,107 the year before.

The harsh winter helped Royal to provide tangible upgrades for this ski season. Tennis, who also works part-time as a civil engineer at CT Male Associates, has put his technical background as an owner at Royal to good use.

Some of the biggest changes for this winter are improved snowmaking. The ski area has added a half-mile of new snow cannons and improved the snow cannon system to allow for more efficient water distribution to more locations on the mountain, Tennis said. In addition, three new SMI super polecat snow cannons can make snow at higher temperatures because they are mounted more than 14 feet above existing trays, giving particles more time to linger before freezing, Tennis explained.

The system ensures that Royal starts making snow at about 27 degrees, instead of 29, and continues to make snow even if temperatures never drop into the teens, which is desirable. Tennis said the updated system has ensured the mountain has had more than 250 hours of snowmaking this season, even though there were fewer than 20 hours of ideal snowmaking conditions.

Looking back at our log, we made most of our snow above 20 degrees this year, Tennis said. The big advantage is that we already have a really good snowmaking system in place, but we want to make sure that we can make snow on more parts of the mountain sooner and with less restrictions.

The new snow cannons allowed Royal to welcome skiers and riders on December 4 and despite the warm temperatures so far this winter, the mountain has already covered 85% of its terrain with snow cannons, according to Tennis.

We are back open with phenomenal coverage, Tennis said.

A small hill that skis big

Of course, Royal doesn’t really have a lot of ground to cover with snow. With 40 skiable acres, 12 alpine trails, five clearings, and an elevation gain of just 575 feet, there’s no denying that Royal is a small ski area.

And yet?

The place is big, said New York City-based writer Stuart Winchester, or The Storm Skiing Journal and Podcast. A serious skier can go to Royal and not have to compete for that terrain, and feel challenged and tired. I think it’s a very nice hill.

Winchester said Royal offers an authentic skiing experience that is not clouded by a quest for prestige.

What’s less obvious is that they offer an alternative experience for skiers willing to sacrifice their brand recognition or social media for the pure experience of skiing, he said. They usually have fewer or no lift lines and they tend to have a much more resonating vibe in terms of feeling like part of a local experience. They create a more pronounced sense of place.

The locals like to say that if you can ski Royal, you can ski anywhere. Just ask Michael Albanese, 64, a Gloversville attorney who has been skiing at Royal since childhood with bear trap bindings and wooden sticks.

Albanian said he skis at larger resorts like Killington and Whiteface Mountain during the week, but on weekends he laps Royal, Challenge and other trails in the Fulton County ski area.

It’s as difficult terrain as it is on a big mountain, Albanian said.

It also helps that the trails aren’t over-skied. Royal is only open on weekends and holidays, meaning the snow stays fresher than at high-traffic resorts, Tennis said.

You put energy into the snow, and there’s a better chance it will turn into a hard pack and ice, Tennis said. We only ski weekends and holidays so it makes for a better ski surface. We don’t get ice days.

Tennis said the ski resort sells about a few hundred tickets on an average weekend day, which is in addition to the number of season ticket holders.

However, if Royal wants to expand its customer base, the ski resort should consider finding ways to bring in more skiers, Winchester said. Midweek skiing, whether it’s an extra day or two, or opening up to private midweek rentals and being part of a multi-mountain pass like the Indy Pass, would make Royal less obscure, Winchester suggested.

Royal has many opportunities to grow his business further than it is today, Winchester said. I think being open more days would only strengthen their position in the community.

Family feeling

The small, family-friendly feel at Royal is a big part of its charm.

That’s the uniqueness of Royal, says Albanese, who was reached by phone on New Year’s Eve while at the ski resort with his 42-year-old son, who also grew up skiing at Royal. His generation. The camaraderie. The friendships built over the years, he said. There are people I’ve known for over 40 years.

Albanian even said he remembers Tennis as a teenager who worked in the parking lot. Albanian’s wife always brought tennis cookies.

Jake [Tennis] knows the family atmosphere of this place. He grew up with it, Albanian said.

Winchester, of The Storm Skiing Journal, considers Royal a closely guarded local secret.

It’s like a Johnstown secret where local skiers, all they care about is getting along with each other, not being overwhelmed by the experience, not trying to impress anyone or gain some sort of social media status But just being part of that community, part of that day and that time, he said. Royal and places like this do a really great job of delivering that kind of unique ski experience.

Adrienne Saia Isaac, Director of Marketing and Communications at the National Ski Areas Association, said smaller areas like Royal make up 55% of the 462 ski areas in the US (she added that of the 37 states with ski areas, New York State has the most, with 49.) Yes, there are big ones like Whiteface, Hunter and Gore. But there are also smaller towns like Maple Ski Ridge, Willard, and West Mountain. And those areas help keep alpine sport alive, she said.

Smaller ski areas, especially those that are very involved with their local communities, are integral to getting people into the sports of skiing and horseback riding, Isaac said. It’s quite rare to have your first ski or snowboard experience in a major resort town; often you learn to love to slide on snow on a mountain close to home.

family business

The tennis players can run a resort with a family atmosphere, partly because they are a young family themselves. To relieve the burden, they sleep many nights in the log cabin/office space at the ski area. They also divided the tasks. Jake does the outdoor activities such as supervising the elevators and grooming, he is one of three groomers. And Brooke handles internal responsibilities, such as managing the cafeteria and ticket sales staff.

We’re doing two completely different jobs here, Brooke said. It could take hours, and I realize I haven’t seen him all day.

They also share childcare, although Brooke and her mother, Victoria Nellis, take care of most of it.

On one particular weekend day, Brooke gets to watch the girls, 3-year-old Hadley and 1-year-old Kennedy, while Jake ensures that daily elevator operations start smoothly. Then Jake takes Hadley out skiing, while his wife or mother-in-law watches Kennedy. And of the roughly 40 staff members, several are families, Jake said, meaning there’s always someone around to look after the little ones.

Brooke, who is a registered nurse but left the field to help run Royal, said the extra time spent with the family is exactly why she supported the venture.

It’s worth it because I’m with my family more. I was gone 12 hours a day, and now the kids are with me and they see daddy at work every day.

Brooke said she always knew Jake wanted to run Royal, in fact she used to see him when he was a lift operator and was skiing with her family. But she wasn’t quite sure how it would all come together or how it would work once it did.

The first year was full of unknowns, Brooke said, explaining that the pandemic and its limitations posed additional challenges in addition to taking over the company. This year were ready. We feel much better prepared.

Jake said he has added staff this winter to better balance the workload, and he is already anticipating another strong season.

I think there’s a good chance it’s going to get crowded if we don’t get too many restrictions, he said. Last year was good and hopefully this year will be just as busy.

Last year’s success makes it easier for Jake to envision future upgrades at Royal. Ask him what the ski area will look like in five or ten years, and damn plans about more snow cannons, new chairlifts and updated grooming equipment, this is on top of the work Jim Blaise did it before he sold it. Who knows, maybe ten years from now a new lodge will be in order, Jake suggested.

Brooke can’t bet against her husband’s visions. Finally, look what happened to his dreams of buying Royal.

Jake has a lot of ideas, Brooke said. And if he says he’s going to do something, he’s going to do it.

Andrew Waite can be reached at: [email protected] and at 518-417-9338. Follow him on Twitter @UpstateWaite.

More from The Daily Gazette:

Categories: Fulton Montgomery Schoharie