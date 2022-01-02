Hochman: Cobra Kyrou slid through the wilderness and made hockey history in Winter Classic | Benjamin Hochman





On the left flank in the transition, Kyrou waited and waited and waited, then gave a pass across the ice to Vladimir Tarasenko. no. 91s one-off snipe was vintage Tarasenko. It was something from 2014, when TJ Oshie would feed the 23-year-old sensation for a goal. Instead, it was the new 23-year-old sensation that fed veteran Vladimir. Later in the period, Kyrou scored a power play assist, but it was in five-on-five when he scored his second goal. And holy moly, no chance for the keeper. Kyrou crawled into the slot, then released a pole in the top right corner. Known for his clever partying, Kyrou impersonated a bow and arrow shot as he skated. It’s always been one of my favorite (parties), especially as a kid, Kyrou said. It is exciting to score a goal at this stage. It’s a big moment celly, right? said Binnington, agreeing. You can’t score every goal you score. It was used correctly. Kyrou now has 32 points in just 29 games played for St. Louis this season. He could make the All-Star team. Should make the All-Star team. No, it’s not completely polished yet. His defense could be better and his ice age is not where it will be in, say, 2024. But in the first game of 2022, he was definitely the best player on the ice. And the ice was a stage.

