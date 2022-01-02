2022 a year of sporting experiments

The World Cup in Qatar in November, the Winter Olympics and Munich as the epicenter of Europeans are just some of the great events we look forward to next year

While many changes may still happen, the 2022 sports calendar reflects the intention of international federations to resume their usual routines, following the many data changes forced by the pandemic over the past two years, though any apparent normality has blown out of the water as we move forward. remember that the FIFA World Cup, the most important event of the sporting year, is held in Qatar in November.

FIFA’s great experiment, at least for now, until the biannual World Cup is approved, will completely change the match lists of many leagues, cup competitions, holidays and other football qualifiers around the world, leading to a pre-Christmas tournament from November 21 to December 18, rather unusual dates for a World Cup.

The competition will bring together 32 teams who will play 64 matches spread across eight air-conditioned stadiums and only 58 kilometers apart.

In June, the usual month of previous World Cups, temperatures in Qatar range from 41.2 to 27.7 degrees, while in November they are expected to fluctuate between 29.5 and 19.5, much less of a danger to players and the spectators.

However, the weather conditions, as well as the human rights and labor rights situation at the World Cup headquarters, allow for a focus on the tournament that goes far beyond sports, although the interest on the pitch remains much the same.

France will defend their title they won in Russia 2018, a tournament in which Europe proved their undisputed supremacy by securing 10 of the last 16 and all four semi-finals. In 2022, however, Brazil and Argentina, already qualified, will top the list of American teams that will attempt to bring the Cup back to their continent for the first time since 2002, when Brazil won their fifth title.

The draw for the final phase will take place on March 31.

The November World Cup won’t be the only invader to hit the football agenda in 2022. On June 1, the Italian and Argentinian teams will play the so-called ‘Finalissima’, a match in London between the European and American, UEFA and CONMEBOL , which coincides with the opening of an office of the South American organization in the city where it projects from common interest, and with the organization of a series of football events in the English capital.

Rumor has it that it could be the first step of a Euro America Cup, with four teams starting in 2025.

In women’s football, the new year includes the Eurocup in England and the Copa Amrica in Colombia, both in June, with the Netherlands and Brazil as defenders respectively.

Winter Olympics at the same location as in the summer

Other competitions will also join the Experimental Club in 2022, starting with the Winter Olympics, which will be held for the first time in Beijing, a city that has already hosted the Summer Games.

What was a swimming arena in the Chinese capital in 2008, the imposing ‘Water Cube’ will become the ‘Ice Cube’ to host curling competitions in February. It’s just one example of the adaptability of the Beijing facilities: where there was gymnastics there will be ice hockey, where the archers competed, the skaters will now compete, where volleyball was played, the figure skaters will do their pirouettes.

As with the World Cup in Qatar, human rights will also be discussed at the Beijing Games. Several countries, including the United States, have already announced their intentions for a diplomatic boycott, which, while only having a symbolic effect, has provoked great anger among Chinese organizers.

Davis Cup in evolution

The new formula that the Davis Cup will use in 2022 should also be described as as it continues to search for the right format in the final weeks of the season to attract tennis players and spectators. The year starts without us knowing where the four groups will be played in the final phase, nor in which location the competition will take place from the quarters. Russia won in 2021.

Meanwhile, the return to the tennis courts of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Serena Williams is expected after a long absence due to injury, in the Mallorcan’s case with an extension due to the corona virus.

Nadal, Federer and number one Novak Djokovic will start the year right at 20 Grand Slams and it is virtually impossible that they will end up in the same situation. Nadal has now arrived in Melbourne from where he tweeted on Saturday. Don’t tell anyone I’m here!

Now the question remains whether he will be joined by his longtime rival Novak Djokovic, with the Serb yet to confirm whether he will fly to Australia in the coming days.

All players taking part in the Australian Open must be vaccinated against Covid-19, but Djokovic has repeatedly declined to confirm whether he will adhere to that rule.

Unfortunately in the women’s competition we will have to wait a while before we can really judge the form of US Open champion Emma Raducanu as she has now decided to skip the Melbourne Summer Set tournament as she is recovering from Covid-19, although she has confirmed she still plans to play at the Australian Open

European Multisport in Munich

Another experiment that yielded an acceptable result in 2018, the simultaneous European Championships with several sports, will return to the calendar in 2022 with athletics, beach volleyball, canoeing, cycling, gymnastics, rowing, climbing, table tennis and triathlon, all together in Munich from August 11 to 21.

Also scheduled for next year are the World Swimming Championships in May in Fukuoka (Japan) and in Athletics in Eugene (USA) in July, the first of a very short Olympic cycle that will end in Paris in 2024.

There is also the Women’s Basketball World Cup in September, with the qualifying groups in February.

If successive waves of coronavirus do not dictate otherwise, 2022 will be a year of regional and continental competition. In July the Mediterranean Games in Oran (Algeria), the World Games (non-Olympic disciplines) in Birmingham, USA, and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, the other; in September, the Asian Games in Hangzhou (China); in October, the South American Games in Asuncin.

Formula 1, MotoGP and NBA

Max Verstappen hopes to pick up where he left off in Formula 1, where he is assured of another exciting season full of rivalry with Lewis Hamilton. We will also be able to enjoy Fabio Quartaro’s exploits in MotoGP and the Milwaukee Bucks NBA ring, the first in 50 years.