Bison shows strong on day one of Southern Scuffle





CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – North Dakota State ushered in the new year on Saturday with a very successful day in the Southern Scuffle as the Bison ranks second in the team standings, with three NDSU wrestlers qualifying for the semifinals and five more making the consolation round from 8. Jared Frank (157), Luke Weber (165) and Brandon Metz (285) all went undefeated on the opening day of the Scuffle, reaching the semifinals beginning Sunday morning. Eight of the 11 bison participating on Saturday will play at least one game on Sunday, scoring 61.5 points for the bison, the second of 30 teams participating in the event. Franek started his day by beating Ty Raines of Buffalo for the second time this season. Franek defeated Raines in Buffalo in the final game of the fall semester and backed it up with a 26-second pin on Saturday morning. It was a career best pin for Franek, breaking a 1:28 set earlier this season. Franek would later add wins over Weston Wichman (Chattanooga) and Dazjon Casto (The Citadel) to set up a match-up with Jarrett Jacques (Missouri), who defeated Franek earlier this season. Weber joins Franek in the semifinals after taking three wins, including a thrilling tiebreaker win over RJ Mosley (Gardner-Webb) in the quarterfinals. Weber also took a big decision win over Angel Garcia (Rider) and a decision win over Tyler Brennan (UA-Little Rock). Metz scored seven team points with a quarterfinal win by decision over Tyrie Houghton (North Carolina St), which not only propelled him into the semifinals, but also propelled NDSU to second in the team standings in the final game of the night. Metz started the day with a technical fall over Abraham Preston (Gardner-Webb), before beating Brendan Furman (Cornell) 3-1 to reach the quarter-finals. Two other Bison reached the quarterfinals, but fell with losses in the consolation round. Riley Habisch (174) took victories over Cole Burke (The Citadel) and Paul Pierce (George Mason), before falling to Brennan Swafford (Iowa), in a 9-6 decision. DJ Parker (184) had early wins over Mason Diel (UA-Little Rock) and Cade King (South Dakota St), but fell to Hunter Bolen (Virginia Tech). Gifts Sax (149) Austin Brenner (174) and Michael Nelson (184) all took early losses and made it through the consolation round to join Habisch and Parker in the second round of the 8 consolation round. The Bison will return to action on Sunday with consolation games starting at 11 a.m. Semi-finals are scheduled for 1:00 PM and the Championship Finals will start at 7:00 PM Saturday’s results (by weight class)

125 | Ryan Henningson L Greg Diakomihalis (Cornell), Dec 11-9

L Tristan Lujan (Michigan State), December 11-6 133 | Kellyn March W Drake Doolittle (Duke), Fall 0:36

L Aaron Nagao (Minnesota), Dec 4-0

W Trayton Anderson (South Dakota St), 6-2

In Jacob Perez-eli (Rider), IFF

W Connor Brown (Missouri), MFK

L Ethan Fernandez (Spartan Combat RTC), Dec 4-1 149 | Gifts Sax W Fillers Seth (VMI), Fall 1:27

W Peyton Michigan State, Omania, Dec 3-1

L Josh Edmond (Missouri), December 6-4

W Matt Ryan (Buffalo), December 4-0

W Bretli Reyna (Iowa), TB-2 3-2 157 | Jared Frank W Ty Raines (Buffalo), Fall 0:26

W Weston Wichman (Chattanooga), Dec 6-0

W Dazjon Casto (The Citadel), December 5-3 165 | Luke Weber W Angel Garcia (Rider), MD 10-2

W Tyler Brennan (UA- Little Rock), December 2-0

W RJ Mosley (Gardner-Webb), TB-2 2-1 174 | Austin Brenner W Natty Lapinski (Drexel), TF 15-0 5:58

L Bailee O’reilly, Minnesota, December 8-3

W Payton Craft (Cornell), December 9-6

W Sean Harman (Missouri), December 8-4 174 | Riley Habisch W Cole Burke (The Citadel), MD 9-1

W Paul Pierce (George Mason), December 4-3

L Brennan Swafford (Iowa), December 9-6 184 | Michael Nelson W Ethan Woods (Stanford), December 7–0

L Layne Malczewski, Michigan State, MD 13-2

W Xavier Vasquez (Northern Colorado), December 5-2

W Josh Stillings (Drexel), December 1-0 184 | DJ Parker W Mason Diel (UA- Little Rock), TF 17-2 6:20

W Cade King (South Dakota St), December 6-1

L Hunter Bolen (Virginia Tech), Dec 9-2 197 | Owen Pentz W Brooks Sacharczyk (UA- Little Rock), Fall 2:58

L Garrett Joles (Minnesota), Fall 4:52

W Azeem Bell (Rider), Fall 2:16

L Rjaron Smith (Maryland), December 12-6 285 | Brandon Metz W Abraham Preston (Gardner-Webb), TF 17-2 5:39

W Brendan Furman (Cornell), Dec 3-1

W Tyrie Houghton (North Carolina St), Dec 5-2

