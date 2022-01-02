Sports
Pace bowling arsenal ushers in glory days for Indian cricket
These are glory days for Indian pace bowling. The sight of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami rushing in and tormenting the batters is one for eternity.
This tempo pack hunts down batters with relentless efficiency. The execution of plans is clinical.
As India sees a historic Test series win on South African soil, the focus will be on its raging pacesetters.
India now has plenty of gunpowder. It can blow lineups away.
RELATED | SA vs IND: a perfect start, but India has to tie up loose ends
As tempo predators, Bumrah and Shami contrast compounding problems for the batters.
Bumrah is long, has a unique high-arm action. His load is so far from the body that it’s incredible that his arm is fully extended and straight and high as he delivers the ball. The bounce he gets is natural.
And for a long-lever bowler, he has a deceptive whip-like, fast arm action that generates speed. His victims choose his action a fraction too late; then the damage is done.
In the Centurion test, Bumrah brushed off a single glitch and showed off his entire repertoire.
He had knocked Rassie van de Dussen down with a pitch that came in sharp from the outside and also cleared the ball sharply from the off-stump. And he had the yorker ready – bowling sharp yorkers is a lot about understanding your release point – for night watchman Keshav Maharaj.
The intelligent Bumrah has compelling tempo variations, changes the angles. The way he caught a fighting leg from Dean Elgar on the last day of the first Test is an example of this.
The role of Indias previous bowling coach Bharat Arun in the development of Bumrah has been significant.
Returning to the country where he made his Test debut in 2018. Bumrah has 106 wickets in 25 Tests at 22.33 (Strike rate 50.5).
In 2021, Bumrah had 30 scalps in nine Tests at 26.53 (SR 61.7).
Shamis methods are different. First, he is much shorter than Bumrah and his arm is not as high to the point of letting go. If Bumrah’s bounce is steeper, then Shami is a slippery customer.
Shamis’ position is exemplary and his ability to seam the ball in either direction from an off-stump line makes him dangerous.
With Shami you get speed, precision and movement in two directions. Once he finds his rhythm, he can be a handful. He can also swing the ball well backwards.
It’s not for nothing that he has 203 wickets in 55 Tests at 27.00 (SR 49.2). He finished 2021 with 23 scalps from five tests at 22.47 (SR 43.4).
Both Bumrah and Shami can also pose a definite threat to the left-handers, with them switching angles adeptly. And both are accurate with their length and line. They can also change their height to interfere with the batter’s footwork.
The lively Mohammed Siraj has a nice tail and a strong indipper. He is a capable support seamer with 36 wickets in 11 tests at 27.94 (SR 54.8).
And Shardul Thakur (16 wickets in five Tests at 23.75, SR 41.17) can deliver crucial breakthroughs with bounce and subtle movement.
And to think Ishant Sharma (311 Test wickets) and Umesh Yadav (156 scalps) are out. These are truly glory days for Indian pace bowling.
