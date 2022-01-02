



The Ohio state soccer team played in one of the best bowling games I’ve ever experienced. Things didn’t look good for them early on either, as they trailed 14-0 early on after the defense couldn’t stop anything. In fact, the Buckeyes allowed 35 points in the first half. It didn’t matter in the end. the defense made adjustments in the second half to allow only 10 points in the second half. They were making some plays late when they had to stop for a while. That said, the story of this game was Jaxon Smith-Njigba and CJ Stroud. Smith-Njigba set an FBS bowl game record with 15 catches for 347 yards and 3 touchdowns. He was absolutely amazing the whole match. He was simply untraceable and made the Ohio State offense dynamic. Stroud did a phenomenal job giving him the ball as well. Stroud threw for a Rose Bowl-record 573 yards on 37/46 passing. He also had 6 touchdowns in this game, none of them better than his last touchdown pass to JSN. Stroud showed that he is one of the best quarterbacks in the country, and he will be back next year. This offensive performance was great to see how poorly the defense played for most of this game. This gives the Buckeyes a lot of momentum for the 2022 season. With a new defensive coordinator coming in tomorrow, hopefully some of those issues will be resolved. Winning a match 48-45 like they did gives Buckeye fans some hope that this team has the mental strength it needs for a run in 2022. A lot of these guys will be back next season, especially on the attacking side off the ball. They showed perseverance at an extremely high level. This will likely go down in history as one of the best bowling games of the season, and it’s certainly one that Ohio State football fans will never forget.

