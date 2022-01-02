ATP Cup: Frenchman Humbert stuns Russian Medvedev; US beats Canada; Great Britain, Australia achieve victories





Russian Daniil Medvedev’s 2022 season kicked off on Sunday with a stunning defeat to Frenchman Ugo Humbert after a three-hour dogfight in a steamy Ken Rosewall Arena at the ATP Cup. The world’s runner-up was expected to seal the Group B draw for Russia after Roman Safiullin defeated Arthur Rinderknech in the opening match, but Humbert’s 6-7 (5) 7-5 7-6 (2) victory kept France alive at 1-1 in doubles. However, Medvedev changed his shirt and returned to the field with Safiullin to secure the defending champion’s draw with a 6-4 6-4 win over Fabrice Martin and Edouard Roger-Vasselin. “I feel really bad physically, that’s all I can say,” Medvedev laughed. That was no surprise after his titanic battle with Humbert, who was in fiery form and clinging stubbornly whenever it looked like Medvedev would get away from him. READ: Aman Dahiya misses Australian Open Medvedev squeezed through the first set in a tiebreak, but had to go all the way after taking a 3-0 lead to give up the second set to the 35th-ranked Frenchman. The exhausting Russian seemed to have run out of patience in the final tiebreak and Humbert took the biggest win of his career on his second match point with a raspy backhand return. “I don’t feel very well now, but I’m very happy,” Humbert laughed. “It was a great match.” Earlier, Canadian Denis Shapovalov withdrew late from his singles match against American John Isner in Sunday’s other early game at the $10 million men’s team tournament. The number 14 in the world was forced to isolate himself in his hotel room after a positive COVID-19 test on arrival in Sydney. “I didn’t feel physically ready yet, so we did what’s best for the team,” said Shapovalov, who later went to court to play doubles with Felix Auger-Aliassime. That was a dead rubber, however, as Isner defeated Shapovalov’s singles replacement Brayden Schnur before Taylor defeated Fritz Auger-Aliassime to give the US a 2-0 lead in the Group C clash. Isner and Fritz also won doubles to add a 3-0 shine to their country’s first win in the ATP Cup. ALSO READ: New Year, Same Old Question: Will Djokovic Play Aussie Open? Great Britain, Australia achieve decisive doubles wins Both night games went to the deciding doubles after Great Britain and Italy took an early lead. Daniel Evans defeated German Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1, 6-2 while Italian Jannik Sinner defeated Australian Max Purcell 6-1, 6-3. But the world’s number three, Alexander Zverev of Germany, defeated Cameron Norris 7-6 (2), 6-1 and the Australian Alex de Minaur defeated Italy’s Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 7-6 (4) to send both matches to a doubles decider. In the doubles, Briton Norris and Jamie Murray secured the lead with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Germany’s Zverev and Kevin Kravietz. Later, home favorites John Peers and Luke Saville held back the Italian combination of Berrettini and Simone Bolelli 6-3, 7-5. (With inputs from AP)

