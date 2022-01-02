patriot vs. Jaguars odds, line, how to watch, live stream: 2022 NFL picks, Week 17 prediction by proven model





Amid calls from Jaguars fans and media criticizing owner Shad Khan’s reported decision to keep general manager Trent Baalke next season, an exhausted Jacksonville side heads north to face the New England Patriots in Week 17. play. The Jaguars will play out for the remainder of the season and retain the top pick in the NFL Draft for the second consecutive year. New England wants to shake off a heavy loss in Week 16. In certain markets you can:stream the game on Paramount+. Kick-off from Gillette Stadium on Sunday is at 1 p.m. ET, where the Patriots are home only 3-5 this season. New England are favorites with 16.5 points in the last Patriots vs. Jaguars odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is 41.5. In select markets, Sunday’s game will be broadcast live on CBS andstreamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium subscription. Paramount+now has membership tiers so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and more. The Premium subscription costs $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including numerous sports such as SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Both plans come with a free week to start and include the NFL on CBS,so sign up here now. How Jaguars vs. watch patriots Date Jaguars vs. Patriots: Sunday, January 2

Jaguars vs. Patriots Time: 1 p.m. ET

Jaguars vs. Patriots TV Channel: CBS

Jaguars vs. Patriots live stream:Paramount+ Week 17 NFL Picks for Patriots vs. Jaguars Before you tune in to the Jaguars vs. Sunday’s Patriots game, you must:check out the NFL picks from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has risen more than $7,100 for $100 players on the top-rated NFL picks since its inception six years ago. The model enters Week 17 of the 2021 season with an incredible 134-96 run on the top-rated NFL picks dating back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch for four of the past five years on NFL direct picks, beating more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times in that span. Anyone who has followed it is far away. For Jaguars vs. The Patriots backs the Jacksonville model as the 16.5-point underdog. While the Jaguars’ attack looked atrocious in the second half of the season, Jacksonville has managed to cover the spread in two out of three games, being a double-digit underdog. In fact, the Jaguars score at the fastest rate in the NFL, trailing Pittsburgh in the second half. With James Robinson (Achilles) ready for the year and backup Carlos Hyde (concussion) already out, there aren’t many options left in the backfield of the Jaguars. That means more dropbacks for rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who threw 280 yards and failed to turn the ball last week in a loss to the New York Jets. The model says the Jaguars stay within the range in nearly 60 percent of the simulations. How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS Now that you know what to choose, you can watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want.Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events including the NFL, SEC on CBS and many more.

