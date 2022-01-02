Stuart Broad weighs his future in Test cricket after ‘very disappointing’ omission from Ashes matches

Stuart Broad has indicated he will consider quitting Test cricket at the end of the Ashes after the “very disappointing” decision to let him out of two of the three games in the series.

England’s second most successful bowler has said the tour fell short of his “personal expectation” after being dropped for the opening test in Brisbane and Boxing Day in Melbourne.

Broad said that while his appetite for playing Test cricket hadn’t abated, the decision not to use him on two of the best “wobble-seam pitches in Australia” had him thinking about his future.

Writing in his Post on Sunday column, Broad said: “The biggest frustration is losing to the Ashes 3-0 down and feeling like I haven’t really done anything. It’s hard as an experienced player to influence a series while it’s live.

“It’s been a long time between now and the tour of the Caribbean in March and I’ve never been one to make emotional decisions. So I’m not going to make a whim about my future.

“I feel fit, I have come back strong from the calf injury and I am taking wickets in the nets. That is all I can do given the lack of tour matches and the tight schedule.”

Broad only became the 10th cricketer to make 150 Test matches when he took to the field in Adelaide, but his participation alongside James Anderson was not enough to prevent a crushing defeat under the spotlight. In the game, Broad claimed two wickets, one in both innings, and gave up 100 runs.

Broad’s omission has become a source of criticism for England captain Joe Root and head coach Chris Silverwood throughout the series, with some wondering why he was not chosen after his strong record against Australian opener David Warner.

Writing in the Telegraph after Broad fell for the Boxing Day test, Michael Vaughan said: “Stuart Broad should be playing here [in Melbourne], he should have played in Brisbane.

“How Stuart Broad won’t bowl around the wicket to David Warner on a green top, I just can’t comprehend that with the quality he brings.”

Chris Silverwood tests positive

Elsewhere today, preparations for the fourth Test were further affected by Covid after it emerged that two of the net bowlers at the SCG learned they had tested positive while bowling for the England batsmen.

The bowlers left as soon as they found out but it left England with no other net bowlers as everyone else had to leave as they were considered close contacts.

It has also been confirmed that Chris Silverwood, the head coach, has tested positive for Covid, making it nine in England camp to have contracted the virus in the past week. He had already isolated himself after one of his relatives tested positive and has remained in Melbourne. He is asymptomatic and fully vaccinated. He returns to England in Hobart for the fifth Test.

The virus has ripped through England’s coaching staff, with just three available Graham Thorpe, Ant Botha and James Foster to work with the players as they somehow try to recover from losing the third Test by an innings. England are trying to bring in Adam Hollioake as emergency coaching coverage was interrupted today as he was identified as being in close contact with a positive case.