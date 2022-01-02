2021-22 college football bowl schedule, scores, TV channels, times





The 2021-22 college football bowl season continues Tuesday, January 4 with the Texas Bowl. On Friday, December 31, in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, Alabama defeated Cincinnati in the Cotton BowlandGeorgia and defeated Michigan in the Orange Bowl. The Tide and Bulldogs meet for the title on Monday, January 10. 2021-22 college football bowl match schedule, scores, TV channels, matchup information Click or tap here for a live scoreboard. tuesday 4 january Texas Bowl

Kansas State vs. LSU

9 p.m. | ESPN

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas TV: This is the upcoming college football TV information Monday 10 January College Football Playoff National Championship Game

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 1 Alabama

8 p.m. | ESPN

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana College football bowl games results, results Friday December 17th Bahamas Bowl

Middle Tennessee 31, Toledo 24

Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas Cure Bowl

Coastal Carolina 47, Northern Illinois 41

Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida Saturday December 18 Boca Raton Bowl

Western Kentucky 59, Appalachian State 38

FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida Celebration Bowl

State of South Carolina 31, Jackson State 10

Mercedes-Benz in Atlanta, Georgia New Mexico Bowl

Fresno State 31, UTEP 24

Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico independence bowl

UAB 31, no. 13 BYU 28

Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana LendingTree Bowl

Freedom 56, East Michigan 20

Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama LA Bowl

Utah State 24, Oregon State 13

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California New Orleans Bowl

no. 23 Louisiana 36, marshall 21

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana Monday December 20 Myrtle Beach Bowl

tulsa 30, Old lordship17

Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina tuesday 21 dec Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

wyoming52, State of Kent 38

Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho Frisco Bowl

No. 24 San Diego State 38, UTSA24

Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas Wednesday December 22 Armed Forces Bowl

Army 24, Missouri 22

Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas Thursday December 23 Frisco Football Classic

Miami (Ohio) 27, North Texas 14

Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas Gasparilla Bowl

UCF 29, Florida 17

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida Friday December 24 Hawaii Bowl

Memphis vs. Hawai’i Game will not be played (Hawai’i cannot play due to COVID-19 cases, injuries and end of season transfers) Saturday 25 Dec Camellia Bowl

Georgia State 51, ball stands 20

Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama Monday December 27 Quick Lane Bowl

west Michigan 52, Nevada 24

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan tuesday 28 december Birmingham Bowl

no. 20 Houston 17, Chestnut brown 13

Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama first aid bowl

air force 31, Louisville28

Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas Liberty Bowl

Texas Tech 34, State of Mississippi7

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee SCORES: Live scoreboard and statistics for all college football games Holiday Bowl

No. 18 NC State vs. UCLA Game will not be played (UCLA cannot play due to COVID-19 protocols in the program) Bowl with guaranteed price

Minnesota 18, West Virginia 6

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona Wednesday December 29 Pinstripe Bowl

Maryland 54, Virginia Tech 10

Yankee Stadium in New York, New York Cheez It Bowl

No. 19 Clemson 20, Iowa State13

Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida Alamo Bowl

no. 16 Oklahoma47, No. 14 Oregon 32

Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas Thursday 30 Dec. Duke’s Mayo Bowl

South Carolina 38, North Carolina 21

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina Music City Bowl

Purdu 48, Tennessee 45

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee peach bowl

No. 10 Michigan State 31, No. 12 Pittsburgh21

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia Las Vegas Bowl

Wisconsin 20, Arizona State13

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada Friday December 31 Gator Bowl

no 17 Wake Forest 38, Rutgers 10 (No. 25 Texas A&M out due to COVID)

TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida Sun Bowl

Central Michigan 24, Washington State 21 (Miami (Fla.) out due to COVID)

Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas Cotton Bowl Classic (College Football Playoff Semifinal)

No. 1 Alabama 27, no. 4 Cincinnati 6

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Orange Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal)

No. 3 Georgia 34, no. 2 Michigan 11

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida Saturday January 1st Outback Bowl

No. 21 Arkansas 24, Penn State 10

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida Citrus Bowl

No. 22 Kentucky 20, no. 15 Iowa 17

Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida party bowl

No. 9 Oklahoma State 37, no. 5 Notre Dame 35

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona rose bowl

No. 6 Ohio State 48, no. 11 Utah 45

Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California sugar bowl

No. 7 Baylor 21, New. 8 Ole Miss 7

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana Here’s a full list of College Football Playoff scores since its inaugural season in 2014: College Football Playoff: Results season 2014 rose bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59 , no. 3 Florida State 20

, no. 3 Florida State 20 sugar bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42 , no. 1 Alabama 35

, no. 1 Alabama 35 CFP National Championship game:No. 4 Ohio State 42, no. 2 Oregon 20 season 2015 Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37 , no. 4 Oklahoma 17

, no. 4 Oklahoma 17 Cotton bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38 , no. 3 Michigan State 0

, no. 3 Michigan State 0 CFP National Championship game:No. 2 Alabama 45, no. 1 Clemson 40 2016 season bowl party: No. 2 Clemson 31 , No. 3 Ohio State 0

, No. 3 Ohio State 0 peach bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24 , no. 4 Washington 7

, no. 4 Washington 7 CFP National Championship game:No. 2 Clemson 35, no. 1 Alabama 31 season 2017 rose bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54 , no. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)

, no. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT) sugar bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24 , no. 1 Clemson 6

, no. 1 Clemson 6 CFP National Championship game:No. 4 Alabama 26, New. 3 Georgia 23 (OT) season 2018 Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45 , no. 4 Oklahoma 34

, no. 4 Oklahoma 34 Cotton bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30 , no. 3 Notre Dame 3

, no. 3 Notre Dame 3 CFP National Championship game:No. 2 Clemson 44, no. 1 Alabama 16 2019season peach bowl: No. 1 LSU 63 , no. 4 Oklahoma 28

, no. 4 Oklahoma 28 bowl party: No. 3Clemson 29 , no. 2 Ohio State 23

, no. 2 Ohio State 23 CFP National Championship game:No. 1LSU 42, no. 3Clemson 25 season 2020 rose bowl: No. 1 Alabama 31 , no. 4 Notre Dame 14

, no. 4 Notre Dame 14 sugar bowl: No. 3 Ohio State 49 , no. 2 Clemson 28

, no. 2 Clemson 28 CFP National Championship game:No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24 The 2019 season marked the first time that the No. 1 team in the latest CFP rankings won the title. However, the No. 1 has now won two straight wins, with Alabama forwarding Ohio State in the 2020 season. The No. 2 team has been their most successful to date, as that team has won three times: Alabama (2015 season), Clemson (2016 season), and Clemson (2018 season). Here’s a rundown of some of the upcoming CFP title games locations and dates: Season 2021 (January 10, 2022): Indianapolis, Indiana

Season 2022 (January 9, 2023): Inglewood, California

Season 2023 (January 8, 2024): Houston, Texas

