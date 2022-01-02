Sports
2021-22 college football bowl schedule, scores, TV channels, times
The 2021-22 college football bowl season continues Tuesday, January 4 with the Texas Bowl.
On Friday, December 31, in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, Alabama defeated Cincinnati in the Cotton BowlandGeorgia and defeated Michigan in the Orange Bowl. The Tide and Bulldogs meet for the title on Monday, January 10.
2021-22 college football bowl match schedule, scores, TV channels, matchup information
tuesday 4 january
Texas Bowl
Kansas State vs. LSU
9 p.m. | ESPN
NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
Monday 10 January
College Football Playoff National Championship Game
No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 1 Alabama
8 p.m. | ESPN
Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
College football bowl games results, results
Friday December 17th
Bahamas Bowl
Middle Tennessee 31, Toledo 24
Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas
Cure Bowl
Coastal Carolina 47, Northern Illinois 41
Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida
Saturday December 18
Boca Raton Bowl
Western Kentucky 59, Appalachian State 38
FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida
Celebration Bowl
State of South Carolina 31, Jackson State 10
Mercedes-Benz in Atlanta, Georgia
New Mexico Bowl
Fresno State 31, UTEP 24
Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico
independence bowl
UAB 31, no. 13 BYU 28
Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana
LendingTree Bowl
Freedom 56, East Michigan 20
Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama
LA Bowl
Utah State 24, Oregon State 13
SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
New Orleans Bowl
no. 23 Louisiana 36, marshall 21
Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
Monday December 20
Myrtle Beach Bowl
tulsa 30, Old lordship17
Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina
tuesday 21 dec
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
wyoming52, State of Kent 38
Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho
Frisco Bowl
No. 24 San Diego State 38, UTSA24
Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas
Wednesday December 22
Armed Forces Bowl
Army 24, Missouri 22
Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas
Thursday December 23
Frisco Football Classic
Miami (Ohio) 27, North Texas 14
Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas
Gasparilla Bowl
UCF 29, Florida 17
Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
Friday December 24
Hawaii Bowl
Memphis vs. Hawai’i Game will not be played (Hawai’i cannot play due to COVID-19 cases, injuries and end of season transfers)
Saturday 25 Dec
Camellia Bowl
Georgia State 51, ball stands 20
Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama
Monday December 27
Quick Lane Bowl
west Michigan 52, Nevada 24
Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
tuesday 28 december
Birmingham Bowl
no. 20 Houston 17, Chestnut brown 13
Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama
first aid bowl
air force 31, Louisville28
Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas
Liberty Bowl
Texas Tech 34, State of Mississippi7
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee
Holiday Bowl
No. 18 NC State vs. UCLA Game will not be played (UCLA cannot play due to COVID-19 protocols in the program)
Bowl with guaranteed price
Minnesota 18, West Virginia 6
Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
Wednesday December 29
Pinstripe Bowl
Maryland 54, Virginia Tech 10
Yankee Stadium in New York, New York
Cheez It Bowl
No. 19 Clemson 20, Iowa State13
Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida
Alamo Bowl
no. 16 Oklahoma47, No. 14 Oregon 32
Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
Thursday 30 Dec.
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
South Carolina 38, North Carolina 21
Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
Music City Bowl
Purdu 48, Tennessee 45
Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
peach bowl
No. 10 Michigan State 31, No. 12 Pittsburgh21
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
Las Vegas Bowl
Wisconsin 20, Arizona State13
Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
Friday December 31
Gator Bowl
no 17 Wake Forest 38, Rutgers 10 (No. 25 Texas A&M out due to COVID)
TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida
Sun Bowl
Central Michigan 24, Washington State 21 (Miami (Fla.) out due to COVID)
Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas
Cotton Bowl Classic (College Football Playoff Semifinal)
No. 1 Alabama 27, no. 4 Cincinnati 6
AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
Orange Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal)
No. 3 Georgia 34, no. 2 Michigan 11
Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
Saturday January 1st
Outback Bowl
No. 21 Arkansas 24, Penn State 10
Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
Citrus Bowl
No. 22 Kentucky 20, no. 15 Iowa 17
Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida
party bowl
No. 9 Oklahoma State 37, no. 5 Notre Dame 35
State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
rose bowl
No. 6 Ohio State 48, no. 11 Utah 45
Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California
sugar bowl
No. 7 Baylor 21, New. 8 Ole Miss 7
Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
Here’s a full list of College Football Playoff scores since its inaugural season in 2014:
College Football Playoff: Results
season 2014
- rose bowl:No. 2 Oregon 59, no. 3 Florida State 20
- sugar bowl:No. 4 Ohio State 42, no. 1 Alabama 35
- CFP National Championship game:No. 4 Ohio State 42, no. 2 Oregon 20
season 2015
- Orange Bowl:No. 1 Clemson 37, no. 4 Oklahoma 17
- Cotton bowl:No. 2 Alabama 38, no. 3 Michigan State 0
- CFP National Championship game:No. 2 Alabama 45, no. 1 Clemson 40
2016 season
- bowl party:No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0
- peach bowl:No. 1 Alabama 24, no. 4 Washington 7
- CFP National Championship game:No. 2 Clemson 35, no. 1 Alabama 31
season 2017
- rose bowl:No. 3 Georgia 54, no. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)
- sugar bowl:No. 4 Alabama 24, no. 1 Clemson 6
- CFP National Championship game:No. 4 Alabama 26, New. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)
season 2018
- Orange Bowl:No. 1 Alabama 45, no. 4 Oklahoma 34
- Cotton bowl:No. 2 Clemson 30, no. 3 Notre Dame 3
- CFP National Championship game:No. 2 Clemson 44, no. 1 Alabama 16
2019season
- peach bowl:No. 1 LSU 63, no. 4 Oklahoma 28
- bowl party:No. 3Clemson 29, no. 2 Ohio State 23
- CFP National Championship game:No. 1LSU 42, no. 3Clemson 25
season 2020
- rose bowl:No. 1 Alabama 31, no. 4 Notre Dame 14
- sugar bowl:No. 3 Ohio State 49, no. 2 Clemson 28
- CFP National Championship game:No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24
The 2019 season marked the first time that the No. 1 team in the latest CFP rankings won the title. However, the No. 1 has now won two straight wins, with Alabama forwarding Ohio State in the 2020 season.
The No. 2 team has been their most successful to date, as that team has won three times: Alabama (2015 season), Clemson (2016 season), and Clemson (2018 season).
Here’s a rundown of some of the upcoming CFP title games locations and dates:
- Season 2021 (January 10, 2022): Indianapolis, Indiana
- Season 2022 (January 9, 2023): Inglewood, California
- Season 2023 (January 8, 2024): Houston, Texas
