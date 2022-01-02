Tennis: ‘Quite a bit to play’ in Djokovic saga: Australian Open chief – Omnisports – Sport





File Photo: Novak Djokovic of Serbia after beating Marin Cilic of Croatia in their Davis Cup semifinal tennis match at the Madrid Arena in Madrid, Spain, on December 3, 2021. AFP

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has declined to confirm whether he has been vaccinated against Covid-19 and withdrew from the ATP Cup in Sydney this week without explanation. All participants in the opening Grand Slam of the year, which starts on January 17, must be vaccinated or have a medical clearance. It is speculated that Djokovic has applied for one, which would be reviewed by an independent panel of experts and kept confidential. Tiley said the clock was ticking. “There are a few more charter flights coming in until the end of this week and then all the players will be here,” he told Nine Network. “As for Novak’s status, I think we will have a much clearer picture in the coming days, otherwise it will be quite late to show up and play the Australian Open.” “There is quite a bit to play out and I think it will come out in the coming days,” he added. Government officials in the state of Victoria, where the Australian Open will be held, have been convinced for months that only vaccinated players should be allowed to play the tournament. “Those are the rules. Medical exemptions are just that — it’s not a loophole for privileged tennis players,” said Deputy Prime Minister James Merlino in December. Djokovic’s arch-rival Rafael Nadal, who is also on the hunt for the record 21st Grand Slam title, is already in Melbourne to prepare after recovering from the coronavirus. Fellow 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer is sidelined due to an injury. (For more sports news and updates, follow Ahram Online Sports on Twitter @AO_Sports and on Facebook at AhramOnlineSport.) Short link:



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.ahram.org.eg/News/454478.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos