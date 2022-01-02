Hilary Knight heads American women’s hockey team for Beijing





Hilary Knight was selected for a US hockey record, a record equaling the fourth Olympics, as one of 15 players with previous Winter Games experience on the US women’s national team to defend the gold medal in Beijing next month. The final roster of 23 players was announced Saturday night during the second intermission of the NHL’s Winter Classic game in Minneapolis, where the players stood on mini-rinks adjacent to the main ice before an introduction to the public at Target Field. Six players on the team are Minnesota residents. Knight joined Jenny Potter, Angela Ruggiero and Julie Chu as the only American women to make four Olympic hockey teams. Knight, the 32-year-old forward, broke the national team’s world championship record last summer, previously held by Cammi Granato. “If you just look at stats, she’s the most awarded player for our sport, anyhow from the American side,” teammate Brianna Decker said in a recent interview with The Associated Press. “But when you look at how much she’s done off the ice to grow the game and be that image and be that figure for young girls to look up to, it’s unbelievable.” Decker and fellow forwards Kendall Coyne Schofield and Amanda Kessel and defender Lee Stecklein were all named to their third Olympic team. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM The other 2018 returnees are defender Cayla Barnes, striker Hannah Brandt, striker Dani Cameranesi, goalkeeper Alex Cavallini, goalkeeper Nicole Hensley, defender Megan Keller, striker Kelly Pannek and goalkeeper Maddie Rooney, who rejoined the team after being eliminated due to an injury that kept her out of the world championships last summer. Defender Megan Bozek and forward Alex Carpenter were on the 2014 squad. The first-timers are attacker Jesse Compher, defender Jincy Dunne, defender Savannah Harmon, defender Caroline Harvey, attacker Abbey Murphy, attacker Abby Roque, attacker Hayley Scamurra and attacker Grace Zumwinkle. “The women in that room are incredible and it’s intoxicating in a way. You just want to be a part of it,” Knight told The AP in October. Harvey, who just turned 19 in October, is poised to lead the power play. She made her national team debut at the World Championships in August, scoring in the quarterfinals against Japan. The most notable player on the list was defender Kali Flanagan, who played in all five games for South Korea. Twin sisters and key members of the 2018 team Monique Lamoureux and Jocelyne Lamoureux are retired, as are Meghan Duggan and Gigi Marvin. The team is coached by Joel Johnson, who replaced Bob Corkum in April. Johnson also recently took over as the women’s coach at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, which jumped to the NCAA Division I level this season. The US team defeated Canada 3-2 in a shootout to win the 2018 gold, after the Canadians had won the previous four Olympic tournaments. Canada defeated the US in the world championships 3-2 in overtime for the title. The Americans had won the previous five world championships. The US has gone 2-2-2 in six exhibition games against the rival Canadians in the past two months. “The players have consistently worked hard and fought through adversity over the past three months, confident in the talent and energy they bring to the ice as we look for gold in Beijing,” general manager Katie Million said in a statement. which was distributed. by USA Hockey. Team USA opens the Beijing Games on February 3 against Finland in group game.

