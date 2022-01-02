All about table tennis | A lot has changed

are you real? understand table tennis? Do you know that a lot has changed since the inception of this sport? As a table tennis coach in France I want to know all about table tennis.

But, unfortunately, this topic is not treated very well by the official organization of this sport. I decide to write an overview of my favorite sport. Table tennis is, not a double, my main sport, my biggest hobby. I can’t live without playing and coaching table tennis.

Here is the summary of the most important information about this wonderful sport, explained by coach EmRatThich. i will cover history, recent changes, 4 principles of table tennis, equipment, facts, and so on.

What is table tennis?

If you haven’t tried table tennis yet, you should. It is called “ping pong” by certain people. But nowadays they are not the same sport.

The basic rules of table tennis are very simple. Playing table tennis on the flat table, separated into two equal lanes by the net fixed in the middle across the width of the table, is a ball game that basically resembles lawn tennis (the first form of table tennis).

Table tennis is a competitive non-contact sport. You will compete by the speed and spin of the ball.

The object is to hit the ball so that it flies over the net and lands on the opponent’s half of the table in such a way that the opponent cannot reach it or play it back accurately. A small hollow ball is driven over the net by the players with small rackets (bats or paddles).

The game is a worldwide phenomenon. It is a very competitive sport in most countries, especially in Europe and Asia, especially in China and Japan, Korea, Germany, France and Sweden.

There are more than 300 million people worldwide who play table tennis competitively in a table tennis club.

Since the inception of this sport, there are many changes that you need to understand.

History

Creation in England

Ping-Pong was initially a trade name for the game, which was created in England in the early 1900s and was first sold under the name Ping-Pong. A revival of the Ping-Pong Association in 1902 led to the introduction of the term table tennis in 192122.

However, it appears that the game was still being played in England outside of London, and by the 1920s it had spread to a number of other countries around the world.

An international table tennis federation, the “Fdration Internationale de Tennis de Table” (in French) (or in English, ITTF), was founded in 1926 by Germany, Hungary, England and the Czechoslovak Republic, Austria and Wales as founder members. By the mid-1990s, more than 165 national groups had joined.

Early domination by European players

Players from Central Europe dominated the game when the first World Championships were held in London in 1926. Hungary won the men’s team nine times, while Czechoslovakia won it twice. When Asia emerged as a breeding ground for champions in the 1950s, China dominated both individual and team events (for men and women).

Ping-pong diplomacy, a term used in the 1970s to refer to a series of high-profile table tennis matches between athletes from China and the United States, was an important result of the game’s widespread appeal in China. Nixon’s historic visit to China is largely attributed to the first such event, which took place in Beijing in 1971. The first World Cup was held in 1980 and China’s Guo Yuehua won the $12,500 first prize. In 1988, a singles and couples competition for men and women was added to the Olympic program.

The current dominance of Asian players

Before the arrival of coach Liu Guoliang as head coach of the Chinese national team, China dominated table tennis at the Olympics. Asian countries like Korea and Japan are also very strong countries in table tennis.

I explained the top 5 reasons why Chinese players have always won the most major table tennis tournaments.

China won four gold medals at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. The result of the 2012 London Olympics was reversed, Ding Ning defeated Li Xiaoxia in the gold medal match for women’s singles. This year’s Olympics in Rio de Janeiro will feature a two-player singles match, meaning the bronze medal is now open to other countries thanks to a rule change targeting China.

It was also an all-Chinese affair for the men to win the gold medal in tennis. Ma Long, the new world champion, defeated Zhang Zike in the final. Bronze went to Japan’s Jun Mizutani, who defeated Belarusian Vladimir Samsonov, the former world number one.

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, China’s Ma Long again won his second Olympic gold medal. China confirms its leadership in table tennis, up to date.

What is the official organization of table tennis?

ITTF (International Table Tennis Federations) is an important organization for world table tennis. It is considered the official organization of this sport in the world. ITTF and WTT are the same organization, but their purpose is not the same.

4 Principles of Table Tennis

What are the? principles of table tennis? Every table tennis coach should at least know this one 4 principles. Understanding these basic skills will help you improve quickly and improve to the highest level.

Chinese coaches explain that there are 4 philosophies in the basics of table tennis. Any new player who wants to improve quickly must master these principles. Be here 4 basic table tennis, based on the Chinese coaching philosophy.

Power from the ground Yin Paic Right timing basic skills

1. Power from the ground

Power From The Ground is one of the 4 foundations of Chinese table tennis philosophies. If a player can apply this concept, he can improve the power, the speed of his shots.

It’s due to the limit of the forearm’s power, you can’t hit very hard. By taking the power of your legs (the ground) and transferring it throughout the body, you can now hit as hard as possible.

Chinese coach often says

You should hit at the legs, but not at the forearm.

While the western coach says:

Strike and close the racket by clicking with your arm.

2. Yin Pai Prepare your blows

Yin Pai is the key to current and coherence. Top Chinese players like Ma Long, Fan Zhendong, Xu Xin, Zhang Jike always have a good yin pai. Yin pai is the way you prepare your shot, generate power and make contact with the ball at the right moment.

3. Right Timing

Hitting the ball at the right time is key to reducing casual errors. The timing here includes the right contact position and the right trajectory. China dominates table tennis because of its superior techniques and coaching methods.

If you want to play better, follow their coaching principles.

4. Basic Skills

Just like building a house, you need a solid foundation. Chinese coaches place a lot of emphasis on the 10 fundamental skills and the 4 types of footwork. They are the basic skills in table tennis that every player should master in the first 2 years.

Knowing how to hold the racket, the correct distance and how to turn (acceleration) are also crucial for novice players.

Pro players understand these principles very well. They accelerate at the right time with the power of the whole body. While amateur players forget to accelerate into the ball. Don’t know how to move and generate forces.

At the highest level of table tennis, you also want to learn the basic tactics to win smartly.

When to look for table tennis?

At what point is everyone interested in table tennis? Coach EmRatThich did some research and he found something interesting.

Here is the table tennis search interest chart. Do you see the peak? It is in 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2021. It is the time when the Olympic Games are organized (Beijing 2008, London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2021). So the most important moment in table tennis is the moments of the Summer Olympics.

The next important moment for table tennis is 2024. It is the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. So people are searching for the keyword ‘table tennis’ again. Prepare yourself!

What are the best points in table tennis?

There are many great rallies in table tennis. Here is the list of the top 10 best points in table tennis. Many players agree that the best point in table tennis should be the point between Ma Long and Jun Mizutanity in the Olympics.

You can comment below to explain what your favorite, in your opinion the best point in table tennis is. I like hearing from you.