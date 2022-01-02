Bengals-Steelers in a game to win and you’re in





The storyline is all set, right? Burrow comes out of the fourth most prolific passing game of all time, against Mahomes’ deadly army of armslots and yards-after-catch weapons that have made it to the last two Super Bowls. Are the Bengals ready to beat the Chiefs in their own explosive game? But wait a minute, Elias breath. The Bengals are trying to develop a KC style on offense. Relentless and suffocating with large chunks unleashed by a deep band of playmakers by a gifted and elusive trigger man. And yet the Chiefs are about to take the top of the AFC with a defense that flips it and an offense that doesn’t. If the Bengals win the AFC North on Sunday, the irony is that it might not be in an alien shootout as a harbinger of the 2020s wide-open Zooming. That would come out of nowhere given what the Chiefs defense is doing. It ranks high only where it counts: scoring (fifth), turnover (ninth at plus-two), and winning (they’ve only earned more than 17 points once in the eight-game winning streak). Bengal’s offensive line has been quietly stringing together competent performances for the past month and they’re going to need one against Kansas City. If they deliver four yards per rush, it goes a long way to get the Bengals a win. The Chiefs’ large, physical defense line (top passers Frank Clark and Chris Jones inside and out, as well as 310-pound Jarran Reed and Derrick Nnadi at center) is exactly the kind of group that has given the Bengals challenges in the run this season. game, starting in Chicago and running through losses to the Jets, Browns and 49ers, averaging 3.2 yards per run. The Bengals need Joe Mixon to keep the respected and grizzled defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo at bay. He likes to bring it. Of the Bengals’ opponents, only the Ravens have a higher blitz percentage (28.7 percent), giving the Chiefs the second-largest percentage of quarterback knockdowns in the NFL, according to Pro Football Reference. But Spagnuolo doesn’t always have to blitz to get busy. Jones is one of the league’s elite inside rushers (he has the same number of QB hits as Bengals tackling Larry Ogunjobi and shares a consecutive sacking with Bengals edge Trey Hendrickson) and Clark is also in double digits on the outside. The pressure has fueled their signature sales. They forced 21 into the winning streak. (What’s interesting here is that Hendrickson and left rim Sam Hubbard each have more hits on the quarterback than Clark does, which tells you the Bengals can put pressure on them too. And they’re going to have to get it on Mahomes. Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo made that happen. clearly during the week when he said that putting pressure on Mahomes is “the equalizer”.) The Bengals have more 40-yard (17-9) passes and 20-yard (56-52) passes than the Chiefs, but none have the post-catch yards than Kansas City. The Chiefs lead the league, according to PFR. That’s why Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell said last week tackling is on a premium Sunday. The Chiefs have built their offense at a terrifying speed that brings them down on missed tackles or Mahomes’ flick-of-the-wrist deep ball and the Bengals, leading the 11th most yards after the catch, know they can’t resist. escape from the hand. Sometimes it seems like the Bengals and Chiefs stats need to be flipped. Burrow leads the NFL in yards per pitch and Mahomes is tenth. All three Bengals wide receivers (Ja’Marr Chase at 17.1, Tee Higgins at 14.5 and Tyler Boyd at 12.6) have more yards per catch than elite burner Tyreek Hill’s 11.5 and the 10.7 of 4.33-40 yard dash man Mecole Hardman. But they could go off at any moment and have gained almost 2500 meters after the catch. Chidobe Awuzie has used his own speed to become the Bengals top cornerback and he and Anarumo talk about how not to let the Chiefs receivers pass them by. Awuzie thinks the man who could challenge him to be the fastest Bengal is fellow cornerback Trae Waynes. They could use Waynes speed off the couch on Sunday, but he’s on the COVID list. As good as the Chiefs’ secondary and linebackers are (and can cover man-to-man), they allow the fourth most yards after the catch. Offensively, the Bengals have the sixth most yards after the catch, with tight end Travis Kelce’s 540 YAC taking the lead over Chase’s 469, while Hill (429) and Hardman (385) coming in just over Boyd’s 379. So, can the Bengals beat the Chiefs at their own game? Who knows? In the NFL, the storyline of the week and Monday’s mainline almost never match this season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bengals.com/news/media-roundtable-bengals-hope-to-keep-afc-from-staying-pat-in-massive-match-vs-c

