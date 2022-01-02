Notre Dame football vs. Oklahoma State Fiesta Bowl: 3 Things We Learned

The Notre Dame football team lost a tough game to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Fiesta Bowl, and here are three things we learned.

Notre Dame football should have won the Fiesta Bowl. They had a 28-7 lead just before half time. Notre Dame trailed in the 4th quarter 31-28. It was a complete and disastrous collapse against a very good Oklahoma state team. So in a sense there is no shame in the loss. At the same time, given the circumstances surrounding it, the loss was also hugely disappointing.

They say you learn more about yourself when you lose than when you win. So there will be more than a little for the Irish to learn after their Fiesta Bowl loss. Some of what they can learn and get from this game is good. Other times it will be negative.

No matter what the takeaway of the game, you also need to put into practice what you’ve learned. That means if you see a problem, you solve it. When you have a positive takeaway, you build on that. So that’s what Notre Dame has to do with this loss, find their takeaways and get better from there.

So, here are three key things we learned from the Notre Dames Fiesta Bowl loss to the state of Oklahoma.