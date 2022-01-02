US over Canada easy Russia beats France at ATP Cup Australian Open





The United States defeated Canada and defending champion Russia defeated France in the ATP Cup on Sunday, with the Americans taking a much easier route. John Isner and Taylor Fritz defeated their Canadian singles opponents and then won the match in doubles for a 3-0 victory. Isner defeated Brayden Schnur 6-1, 6-4 in 66 minutes to put the Americans ahead. The 2022 ATP Cup will be held in Sydney from January 1-9, featuring live matches, highlights, mini-matches and full match replays on Stan Sport. New customers can now start their free trial by going to: Stan.com.au/tennis The Russian Daniil Medvedev was defeated by Ugo Humbert from France. (Getty) Schnur was a late replacement for Denis Shapovalov, who withdrew from the opening singles game tonight due to fatigue. The Canadian is recovering from contracting COVID-19 during a recent tournament in the Middle East. Fritz then came out of a set-down and defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime at number 11 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-4 and won the match before the Americans won the doubles 6-4, 6-4 . Auger Aliassime and Shapovalov. Russia, meanwhile, needed the decisive doubles match to take the win over France. Roman Safiullin defeated Arthur Rinderknech of France 2-6, 7-5, 6-3 before number 35 Ugo Humbert tied the game for France with an upset 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6 (2 ) victory over No. 2 Daniil Medvedev. But Medvedev and Safiullin came back and defeated two fresh opponents in doubles – Fabrice Martin and Edouard Roger-Vasselin – 6-4, 6-4. In night games, Great Britain and Italy took an early lead. Daniel Evans defeated German Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1, 6-2, while Italian Jannik Sinner defeated Australian Max Purcell 6-1, 6-3 in opening singles. Aussie Max Purcell was defeated by Jannik Sinner of Italy. (Getty) Purcell was a late replacement for James Duckworth who withdrew due to hip pain. Alex de Minaur keeps his chances for the Team Australia semi-finals alive, beating Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 7-6(4). Berrettini will now back up in doubles, replacing teammate Fabio Fognini. For a daily dose of the best of the latest news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter at click here! Dylan Alcott’s career celebrated in photos after the legend’s retirement

