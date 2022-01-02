Weekly Digest (December 26 – January 2: India beats South Africa in first test, Messi tests COVID-19 positive

CRICKET

India defeated South Africa in the first Test in Centurion by 113 runs to lead 1-0 in the three-Test series. (REPORT)

South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock withdrew from Test cricket on Thursday in a shock announced just hours after he played in the first Test at Centurion in defeat to India. (REPORT)

He is a true asset to himself and the team, despite the noise that surrounded him: India head coach Rahul Dravid praised Test captain Virat Kohli, calling him a “phenomenal leader” at a press conference on Sunday. (REPORT)

Scott Boland claimed bowling figures of six wickets for seven runs, as Australia beat England by an innings and 14 runs in the third Ashes Test in Melbourne to keep the Ashes and take a 3-0 lead in the five-game streak. (REPORT)

New Zealand batter Ross Taylor has said he will retire from international cricket after the 2021-22 season. (REPORT)

England head coach Chris Silverwood tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Silverwood had already been in isolation after one of his family members was tested positive for COVID-19. With other members of the support staff also testing positive, only assistant coach Graham Thorpe will be with the England team as support staff for the fourth Test in Sydney. (REPORT)

Australian pace legend Glenn McGrath has tested positive for COVID-19 days ahead of the Pink Test in Sydney, which is played in memory of his late wife Jane. (REPORT)

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was released from hospital on Friday after being treated for COVID-19. He had tested positive for the Delta Plus variant of the disease earlier this week and was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata as a precaution. (REPORT)

India reaffirmed its U-19 Asia Cup supremacy with a record eighth title when it defeated Sri Lanka by nine wickets in a rainy summit in Dubai on Friday. (REPORT)

Rupa Gurunath, chairman of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, announced her resignation from the position on Thursday to focus on her business and personal commitments. She was the first woman to chair a Cricket Association. (REPORT)

FOOTBALL

Lionel Messi, along with other Paris Saint-Germain players, tested COVID-19 positive, as confirmed by the Ligue 1 club. (REPORT). It adds to the list of players in several top leagues across Europe that there are multiple COVID-positive cases among players and managers. (REPORT)

Paris FC and Lyon were both kicked out of the French Cup due to hooliganism that forced their draw on December 17 to be canceled at halftime. (REPORT)

Hugo Maradona, the younger brother of the Argentine great Diego, died of a heart attack a year after his brother Diego at the age of 52. (REPORT)

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has postponed the next round of I-League matches after several positive cases of Covid were discovered in multiple teams. (REPORT)

Rebecca Welch will become the first female referee in the third round of the FA Cup and will lead Birmingham City’s home game against Plymouth Argyle on 8 January 2022. (REPORT)

Former goalkeeper of the Indian national team Kanai Sarkar has died at the age of 78 after a long illness. He made his debut in the national team in September 1971, in a friendly against the USSR, and was also part of the Bangladeshi team that went to Tehran to participate in the Asian Club Cup in 1970. (REPORT)

Ligue 1 club AS Monaco sacked coach Niko Kovac with the club sixth in the French league during the break of the season. (REPORT)

SC East Bengal has announced the appointment of Mario Rivera as head coach for the remainder of the 2021-22 Indian Super League season. (REPORT) The club’s forward Antonio Perosevic was banned for five games by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) disciplinary committee. (REPORT)

Indian Super League ended 2021 with defending champions Mumbai City FC at the top while SC East Bengal remained at the bottom. (REPORT)

Algeria, Cameroon, Ivory Coast and Morocco, which are among the favorites for the Africa Cup of Nations, have been hit by COVID-19 just over a week before the start of the tournament in Cameroon. (REPORT)

TENNIS

Russian Daniil Medvedev’s 2022 season kicked off on Sunday with a stunning defeat to Frenchman Ugo Humbert after a three-hour dogfight in a steamy Ken Rosewall Arena at the ATP Cup. (REPORT)

Aman Dahiya’s dreams of playing the Australian Open junior tennis tournament in Melbourne could not come true due to strict vaccination rules. (REPORT)

US Open champion Emma Raducanu was honored Friday by Queen Elizabeth II on the British monarch’s annual New Year’s list after the teenager’s breakthrough performance at Flushing Meadows. (REPORT)

Novak Djokovic withdrew from the Serbian squad for the ATP Cup in Sydney, raising even more doubts about whether the world number one will defend his Australian Open title. (REPORT)

Dominic Thiem withdrew from the Australian Open due to a long-term wrist injury. (REPORT)

World number five Andrey Rublev became the fifth player to test positive for COVID-19 after playing at a practice event in Abu Dhabi in December. (REPORT)

CHESS

Eighth-seeded Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave got good when it mattered and stole a march over several stronger contenders before beating local hero Jan-Krzysztof Duda 2-1 in the tiebreak to win the blitz chess world title in Warsaw on Thursday. claim. (REPORT)

India’s teenage grandmaster P. Iniyan finished third in the 2021 Lorca Open chess tournament in Lorca, Spain. (REPORT)

Indias K. Humpy finished fifth in the women’s event of the FIDE World Blitz Championship, while R. Vaishali slipped to 14th. (REPORT)

Abdusattrov finished 59th, shocking overnight leader Carlsen and stunned Ian Nepomniachtchi 1.5-0.5 in the blitz tie-breaker to emerge as the champion. (REPORT)

Mitrabha Guha and D. Gukesh, one of the three lowest-rated Indian male players in the fray, delivered impressive results by overtaking several illustrious teammates on the second day of the World Speed ​​Chess Championship in Warsaw. (REPORT)

Defending champion Koneru Humpy recorded three wins and a draw to jump to tie for second place in the women’s section of the 2021 FIDEWorld Rapid Chess Championship in Warsaw, Poland. (REPORT)

ATHLETICS

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will continue training with his German coach Klaus Bartonietz, whose contract has been extended until the 2024 Games in Paris, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) confirmed on Sunday. (REPORT)

India’s fastest under-23 sprinter, Taranjeet Kaur of Delhi, has failed a competition doping test conducted by the National Anti-Doping Agency, the source said on Saturday. (REPORT)

Ethiopians Berihu Aregawi and Ejegayehu Taye ended 2021 on a climax when they broke the world records in the 5km men and women at the Cursa dels Nassos in Barcelona on Friday. (REPORT)

Wrestle

Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Bajrang Punia reached Moscow on Monday for a 26-day pre-season wrestling practice, scheduled to run until January 21. (REPORT)

BADMINTON

With the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games lined up next year, in a season that already looks packed with tournaments, PV Sindhu said she will have to pick and choose events to play. (REPORT)

Railways’ eighth-seeded Mithun Manjunath and second-seeded Malvika Bansod of Airports Authority of India won the men’s and women’s singles titles in the BAI Series Senior National Badminton tournament on Thursday. (REPORT)

KABADDIA

Dabang Delhi is in first place in the Pro Kabaddi League with 21 points from five matches. Bengaluru Bulls are second with 18 points. (READ)

HOCKEY

Indian women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal feels that their memorable run at the Tokyo Olympics has taught the players to perform under extreme pressure. (REPORT)

Hockey Indiaon announced on Thursday a list of 60 players for the men’s national senior camp, which starts on January 3, 2022, at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru. (REPORT)