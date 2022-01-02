Hockey team manager finds woman who saved his life with message about cancer mole





Nadia Popovici, a medical candidate in Canada, had no idea that her prognosis during a hockey game will save someone’s life. Popovici was attending a hockey game when she noticed a birthmark on the neck of a person she thought had cancer.

Popovici, who has volunteer experience in oncology wards, wrote: The mole on your neck is cancer, in magnified letters on her phone, knocking on the plexiglass behind the bleachers to get the attention of strangers. Amid the chaos of an ice hockey game, it was hard to get the man’s attention, but she persevered until Brian Hamilton, the Vancouver Canucks’ assistant tackle manager, read her message. Later, Hamilton consulted his team’s doctor who performed a biopsy and found that the mole was indeed cancerous. It was a malignant melanoma that in time would have penetrated deep into Hamitons’ skin. Fortunately, it was discovered early and his life was saved. Hamilton and his family wanted to thank Popavici for tracking down the mole, but the problem was they didn’t know anything about her other than that she was at the game. On Saturday, the Vancouver Canucks tweeted a letter in which Hamilton revealed details of the life-saving incident. He also appealed to people to spread the word and help him connect with a very special person who had changed his life. #HockeyTwitter, we need your help! Please RT to spread the word and help us connect Red with the woman he considers his hero. pic.twitter.com/HlZybgOnjf Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 1, 2022 The internet community helped us find Brian’s hero, Nadia, and tonight they met in person where he sincerely thanked her for saving his life. A story of human compassion at its best. pic.twitter.com/66ogo5hB1a Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 2, 2022 Together with the @SeattleKraken, we awarded Nadia Popovici a $10,000 scholarship to medical school as a token of our appreciation pic.twitter.com/VgK8aMgJTA Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 2, 2022 Within hours, the online hockey community found Popavici when her mother learned of the message through the “Ladies of the Kraken” Facebook group. Soon Hamilton was able to personally thank Popavici. Two hockey teams, the Vancouver Canucks and the Seattle Kraken, announced during a game that they will give Popovici a $10,000 grant to help cover her medical school expenses.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/canada-hockey-team-manager-cancerous-mole-facebook-7702111/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos