NFL Week 17 Weather Conditions (Fantasy Football)





I’ve heard about weather concerns this week, but it’s actually not looking as bad as expected. Even when the weather looks rough, the matchup is either unfair or the QBs playing in the game are downright pathetic. The game to watch out for is Green Bay vs Minnesota, which will be played in brutally cold temperatures. update: Updates will be posted here as needed. Catch SUNDAY LIVE at 12 noon ET Mike Wright answers start/sit questions and covers injury updates.



YouTube

twitch

Twitter

facebook SUNDAY 2 JANUARY 2022 New York Giants at Chicago Bears 13:00 ET // Soldier Field // Chicago, Illinois Temperature: 32

Precipitation: Snow

Wind: 17 mph

Gusts: 30 mph Fantasy impact: We will see snow, but it will be light with an accumulation throughout the game likely to be less than an inch in total. This pretty much ensures that both teams will rely almost exclusively on the run, although we could have guessed that whatever the weather, Andy Dalton would start against a Jake Fromm/Mike Glennon combination. Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots 13:00 ET // Gillette Stadium // Foxboro, Massachusetts Temperature: 43

Precipitation: light rain

Wind: 3 mph

Gusts: 6 mph Fantasy impact:No Los Angeles Rams on Baltimore Ravens 13:00 ET // M&T Bank Stadium // Baltimore, Maryland Temperature: 60

Precipitation: None

Wind: 8 mph

Gusts: 26 mph Fantasy impact:No Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets 13:00 ET // MetLife Stadium // East Rutherford, New Jersey

Temperature: 43

Precipitation: light rain

Wind: 5 mph

Gusts: 6 mph Fantasy impact:No Atlanta Falcons on Buffalo Bills 13:00 ET // Highmark Stadium // Orchard Park, New York Temperature: 27

Precipitation: Snow

Wind: 12 mph

Gusts: 15 mph Fantasy impact: The weather is clearly not ideal and even light snow forecast in Orchard Park could turn into a blizzard in the blink of an eye. All in all, the weather will likely have minimal impact on the game. Atlanta just falters both on offense and defense, while Buffalo has one of the best defenses in the league and a multi-dimensional attack that is (mostly) able to move the ball at will. Kyle Pitts should continue to get a lot of goals but may not get many chances in the red zone. If Buffalo has a weakness, it’s their struggle to stop competently rushing. Cordarrelle Patterson has been coming to Earth lately, but he and Mike Davis should both be seeing double digits. Atlanta’s only shot at keeping this game close is to run the ball effectively. Severe weather may aid their efforts, but the weather isn’t looking too bad. This is exactly why they are still 14.5 point underdogs. Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals 13:00 ET // Paul Brown Stadium // Cincinnati, Ohio Temperature: 34

Precipitation: None

Wind: 10 mph

Gusts: 15 mph Fantasy impact:No Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET // Nissan Stadium // Nashville, Tennessee Temperature: 38

Precipitation: light rain

Wind: 12 mph

Gusts: 18 mph Fantasy impact:No Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team 13:00 ET // FedEx Field // Landover, Maryland Temperature: 61

Precipitation: None

Wind: 7 mph

Gusts: 26 mph Fantasy impact:No Houston Texans in San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM ET // Levi’s Stadium // Santa Clara, California Temperature: 55

Precipitation: None

Wind: 9 mph

Gusts: 17 mph Fantasy impact:No Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM ET // Century Link Stadium // Seattle, Washington Temperature: 39

Precipitation: light rain

Wind: 16 mph

Wind gusts: 38 mph Fantasy impact: I’ve seen a lot of “The sky is falling” related to the weather for this game, but I don’t see it. It will rain, it will be cold and there will be no wind, but if the predictions are correct, none of these factors is serious enough to have a predictably negative effect on fantasy scoring. Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers 8:20 PM ET // Lambeau Field // Green Bay, Wisconsin

Temperature: 9

Precipitation: None

Wind: 7 mph

Gusts: 16 mph Fantasy impact:Kou doesn’t really slow down the Green Bay attack. Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and Aaron Jones tend to light it up even in games played below 21 degrees, so I wouldn’t worry about playing your Green Bay studs (although the Aaron Jones/ AJ Dillon junction is difficult to navigate). On the other side of the ball, Kirk Cousins ​​is out and it looks like Sean Mannion will get the start… in less than 10 weather… at Green Bay. Justin Jefferson is too good to bank, but the rest of Minnesota’s receiving options should be a hard pass. Dalvin Cook has yet to play in a game this cold, but he has averaged over 100 yards rushing and receiving in three games played in cold weather and I can’t imagine Minnesota not giving him a huge workload considering all the other factors working against them. MONDAY 3 JANUARY 2022 Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:15 PM ET // Heinz Field // Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Temperature: 25

Precipitation: None

Wind: 3 mph

Gusts: 9 mph Fantasy impact:No DOME GAMES Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts 13:00 ET // Lucas Oil Stadium // Indianapolis, Indiana Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET // SoFi Stadium // Los Angeles, California Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM ET // AT&T Stadium // Dallas, Texas Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints 4:25 PM ET // Caesers Superdome // New Orleans, Louisiana

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thefantasyfootballers.com/articles/nfl-week-17-weather-conditions-fantasy-football-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos