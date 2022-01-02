The 11 Best Outdoor Activities in Freiburg

Wherever you are in Freiburg, you will feel the attraction of the mountains and the forest. A beacon of progressiveness and sustainability, the southern German city exudes an energetic atmosphere that flows through its cobbled streets and historic Bchle gutters. The surrounding Black Forest (Black Forest) lures you to its enchanting trails, and the Schauinsland Mountain provides a dramatic backdrop against the medieval old town.

So it’s no surprise that Freiburg’s best activities can be found outdoors. From a relaxed sunday walk (Sunday hike) to an intrepid snowshoe adventure, this Black Forest town has something for everyone and every fitness level. And do not worry about the weather, as the Germans firmly believe, there is no such thing as bad weather, only unsuitable clothes.

So put on your boots and grab those walking sticks, because here are the best outdoor activities for kids, adventurers and adrenaline junkies in Freiburg.

Hiking the beautiful Black Forest is not to be missed Lisa Schaetzle / Getty Images

Walk the Black Forest Westweg

If the Brothers Grimm has captivated your imagination with tales like Hansel and Gretel, inspired by the Black Forest, take some time to delve deep into its magic on a multi-day hike along the famous Black Forest Westweg trail. It’s hard to get lost with red triangles marking the 285km trail, and you can choose between sections of low, rolling hills that aren’t too intense at the knees, or tougher peaks that climb the Feldberg mountain. In addition to the dense pine forest, you traverse open country, sunny meadows, orchards and dairy farms, while ruins, small medieval towns complete the fairy tale.

Take a dip in Dietenbachsee

Since Freiburg is over seven hours away from the nearest beach, locals instead head to the nearby lakes to cool off. From May to September, the water at Dietenbachsee is warm enough for swimming. There are also playgrounds for the little ones, beach volleyball courts, table tennis tables and a skate park. The lake also makes for a relaxing walk in winter, just 20 minutes by tram #3 from Freiburg’s Old Town.

Cool off in Opfinger See

Another popular place to relax on a hot summer day is Opfinger See, about 10 km west of Freiburg. This natural water is kept cool from the surrounding Mooswald forest. Get there early to find a spot on the sunbathing lawn, and pack your gear if you want to take advantage of the barbecue grills dotted along the shore.

Spice up your walk with a side dish of some wonderful local wines BFC/Getty Images

Hike the Markgrfler Wine Route

A popular long-distance trail for travelers who like to walk with a glass of wine is the 84km (52mi) Markgrfler Wiiwegli (wine route). You can choose to cover the entire trail in 3-4 days, staying in inns along the way, or if you’re short on time, tackle the first part from Sankt Georgen to Staufen for a decent day hike. The trail winds through the wine regions of the southern Black Forest and the French border and is relatively flat and well paved.

In the fall, the landscape is brushed with golden and amber hues, turning it into an impressionist’s dream. You will also find many of the breweries (seasonal wine taverns) open their doors in the fall and spring, providing a welcome break for hungry hikers to enjoy the latest crop and a warm snack. Just look for a broom hanging out the front indicating they are open for business.

Snowshoeing in peace on Schauinsland

While the nearby ski area of ​​Feldberg has some pretty good ski and snowboard runs, it’s also a busy spot. So get away from the crowded ski lifts and spend time experiencing nature while gliding over the Schauinsland mountain on snowshoes. The sport is gaining popularity due to the freedom and tranquility it offers, as well as its claim as the world’s healthiest sport. The gliding motion delivers a full-body workout that strengthens the heart and muscles, without the impact or risks associated with other cardio workouts, all while breathing fresh mountain air. All the gear you need can be rented on the mountain for about 50 ($56) for a week between November and March. The 15 km red route from Schauinsland is a great place to learn the tricks of the trade.

The mountain bike trails in Freiburg are perfect for any level of experience BFC/ Ascent Xmedia / Getty Images

Cruise downhill on a mountain bike

A city full of cycling-crazy people means a forest full of great mountain bike trails. Pros and absolute beginners will find trails that are well-maintained and rock-free. The terrain is smooth as opposed to steep which makes for quite a fast ride. Head to the Dreisam football stadium to try out the jumps on the exciting Baden-to-the-bone trail. In the depths of winter you may encounter snow, but otherwise mountain biking in this part of the world is definitely considered a year-round sport. Mountain bike rental starts at 25 ($27) per day from bike station next to the train station in town.

Go sledding in Schauinsland

While you’re trying out the snowshoes, the kids and big kids will love the thrill of sledding at heart. One of the most famous toboggan runs can be found at the top of Schauinsland. Hop on the Horben funicular and rent your sled at the top. Then brace yourself for the quick 300-meter ride down. Rinse and repeat until your hands, feet, or lungs can’t take it anymore.

There are few better ways to end an evening than watching the sun set over Freiburg BFC/Ascent Xmedia/Getty Images

Watch the sunset over the rooftops of Freiburg

According to locals, Eichhalde is the best place to watch the sunset over the rooftops of Freiburg. This hill on Eichhalde Street has a few benches scattered across the open field, so pack a picnic or bottle of wine and settle in. It’s a short half hour walk from town, or an easy bike ride, but far from the crowds.

Otherwise, stay in town and join the cool kids having a beer on the blue steel Wiwilbrcke bridge next to the main station. The view may not be great, but the people watching is great.

Ride the Hllentalbahn to Titisee

If you’re looking for the perfect day out in the Black Forest, this is for you. Departing from Freiburg Central Station every half hour, Hllentalbahn train travels to the depths of the Black Forest on one of Germany’s steepest railways. If you’re there in July, August or December, you might even be able to take a ride on the historic steam train that appears especially on the route. Enjoy the view over the small towns and the forest as you travel towards Titisee. This popular lake has lakeside cafes and restaurants, pedal boat hire and a pleasant hour-long walking trail around the perimeter.

The beautiful Ravenna Gorge is well worth the short trip from Freiburg. Dennis Wegwijs / Getty Images / iStockphoto

Explore Ravenna Gorge

If you have wheels don’t miss a day trip to Ravenna Gorge (Ravenna Gorge), a short 30 minute drive out of town. The gentle 2.5-mile hike follows the canyon’s windswept path through a valley of waterfalls, mossy trails, wooden walkways, and historic aqueducts.

In December, the towering arch Ravennabrcke (bridge) lights up as it hosts one of the most magical Christmas markets in the region. Warm up with a steaming mulled wine as you browse delicate Christmas decorations, wool scarves and mittens, and cuckoo clocks, synonymous with the region.

Ride the Hasenhorn Toboggan Run