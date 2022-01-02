Tom Brady is back at MetLife – with Bucs – to fight Jets and Zach Wilson





The Jets, of course, weren’t looking 17 weeks into the upcoming season when the NFL’s 2021 schedule was released in April. But many Green & White fans took a look. January 2, 2022. Tom Brady returns to the Meadowlands to face the Jets. Brady, of course, hasn’t been a Patriot for the past two seasons. He led his new team, Tampa Bay, to their Super Bowl victory last year and to an 11-4 record and another NFC South title and a prime position in the playoff grid of his conference this year. The Jets, meanwhile, have flipped the Bucs’ record, taking a 4-11 run the following rebuild Sunday for head coach Robert Saleh’s young squad. A youthful slinger will lead them against the Bucs and TB in SW. And Zach Wilson, who was born 22 years after Brady, has a lot of admiration yet a realistic approach to dealing with what the Bucs’ timeless GOAT can do. “It’s something that he’s proven to himself that he can take care of himself well enough to play well into his forties and he’s doing great. It’s really cool to see,” Wilson said this week. “It makes guys like me try to go as long as possible too. “But as for me versus him, that’s the last thing on my mind,” Wilson said. “Of course it would be great to say we beat the Bucs and to be able to play against Tom Brady, to beat those guys. Of course that’s the goal. But I’m definitely not against him.” Wilson has been chasing Brady lately in terms of taking care of the football he is about not to throw, as accomplished to three full games and his last 103 tries. He is also withdrawing starting guards Alijah Vera-Tucker and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif from the COVID protocols. But the Jets QB also has some issues on his side of the ball. Yes, he has his new go-to guy at WR in Braxton Berrios, but for the second game in a row he will be without his top three wideouts in Corey Davis, Elijah Moore and Jamison Crowder, with Crowder out again with a strain of the calf. His backfield will feature newly minted 100-yard rushing rookie Michael Carter, but not Tevin Coleman, on reserve/COVID. And his tight corps has been affected by Ryan Griffin and Trevon Wesco’s injuries and Tyler Kroft’s COVID status and will be manned today by Dan Brown and free-agent rookie Kenny Yeboah.

