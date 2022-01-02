Don’t you think about family when you play foreign competitions?’: Ex-PAK player calls retirement Quinton de Kock a drama | Cricket

After a heavy 113-run loss in the opening Test at Centurion, South Africa now faces an uphill task to get things back on track against Virat Kohli’s India. The teams will start in the second Test starting Monday in Johannesburg and the hosts will take to the field in the absence of one of their most experienced candidates Quinton de Kock.

While it was previously reported that the wicketkeeper batter will not be part of the final two Tests, his sudden retirement from the traditional set-up of the game is making it more difficult for the hosts.

De Kock hung his boots on Test cricket to focus more on his family as the cricketer is expecting his first child in the coming weeks.

His farewell announcement drew a lot of response from both active and ex-cricketers. Former Pakistani opener Salman Butt was very critical of the Proteas-batter. He believes that sudden and huge announcements like this spoil the team balance and wondered if De Kock feels the same about participating in franchise cricket competitions abroad.

RELATED | Quinton de Kock’s Test retirement crippled further South African batting: Hashim Amla

Quinton de Kock had been playing strange cricket for a year and a half. He came to Pakistan as a captain but did not continue in the role after that. Now, after playing one Test, he has announced his (Test) retirement. Things like that spoil the team’s balance sheet, selection policy and affect the mindset of the captains, Butt said in a video on his YouTube channel.

“Players have made a drama out of sudden retirement. Don’t you think about family when you play abroad for almost 2 months? How come only test cricket gets in the way? You play cricket in your own country in South Africa. This lack importance is related to league cricket,” he added.

The 29-year-old featured in 54 Tests, racking up 3,300 at bats for a 38.82 average.