‘Roger Federer does all the hard work for…’, says ATP ace





World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas suggested that tennis fans should get used to not having the Big Three at the Grand Slams, as that will be the reality in a few years. Roger Federer, 40, will miss the Australian Open, while Novak Djokovic, 34, refuses to reveal his vaccination status. Rafael Nadal, 35, declined to confirm in Abu Dhabi that he would play 100 percent at the Australian Open. “I think in a few years it will generally be like this. Let’s see how tennis works without the top three. I really want to see which players are going to win at this point,” said Tsitsipas, according to Lorenzo Ercoli. With or without the Big Three, Tsitsipas will be determined to win his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. Nadal is back on the training ground and that is a positive indication that he is doing his best to play the Australian Open. After returning home from Abu Dhabi, Nadal announced: “When I returned home after playing the Abu Dhabi tournament, I tested positive for Covid in the PCR test they performed on me when I arrived in Spain. Both in Kuwait and Abu Dhabi we passed the checks every two days and they were all negative, the last one was on Friday and had the results on Saturday. I have a few unpleasant moments, but I hope to get better little by little. I am now housebound and have reported the result to those who have been in contact with me. Due to the situation, I need to have full flexibility with my schedule and I will analyze my options based on my evolution.” Kyrgios Praises Roger Federer Former number 13 in the world, Nick Kyrgios, has urged tennis fans around the world to appreciate Roger Federer while the great champion is still here. “Just appreciate it now that he’s here,” Kyrgios said. “Roger Federer is currently going through his back and knee rehab to only play for half of the fans in the world and for himself. People take all these athletes they have for granted now. Like LeBron James, Steph Curry, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer,” said Kyrgios. “It’s just human nature to take things for granted.” Kyrgios noted that people tend to praise the big players only after they hang up their shoes. But while they are playing, these brilliant athletes are constantly frowned upon. “When they retire, everyone says, ‘Oh, they were the best,’ but while they’re playing, it’s always critical,” Kyrgios said.

