Women’s Hockey in Wisconsin: Five Ties, Including Hilary Knight and Abby Roque, Named After the US Olympic Team





Team USA has medaled at every Olympic Games since women’s hockey was introduced to the Olympic program in 1998, including two gold medals (1998, 2018), three silver medals (2002, 2010, 2014) and one bronze medal (2006). On Saturday night, Team USA announced the 2022 roster that will head to Beijing to try to win back-to-back gold for the first time in national history. During the second intermission of the NHLs Winter Classic at the frigid Target Field in Minneapolis, five Wisconsin Badgers (four former, one future) were named to represent their country in China in February. The five Badgers to make the team are: G Alex Cavallini (Delafield/2018)

F Brianna Decker (Dousman/2018, 2014)

F Hilary Knight (Sun Valley, Idaho/2018, 2014, 2010)

D Caroline Harvey (Salem, NH)

F Abby Roque (Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan) In addition to the team’s five players, current UW Director of Operations and Equipment Manager Sis Paulsen, a three-time captain of the Badgers, will serve as equipment manager for Team USA during the upcoming Olympics. We went through an extensive evaluation process that led us to this roster of 23 players, said head coach Joel Johnson. This team has great experienced leadership, coupled with an infusion of younger talent. The skill, focus and energy they bring to the ice will serve us well as we head to Beijing with our sights set on taking home gold. Our knight in red, white and blue. Making her fourth Olympic team, @HilaryKnight leads @usahockey in #Olympic Winter Games experience. pic.twitter.com/8RoSp0FGBR Team USA (@TeamUSA) January 2, 2022 Knight will compete in her fourth Olympics, looking to complement her two silver and one gold medal. Knight has also competed in 12 IIIHF World Championship teams and 12 Four Nations Cups. The 2012 graduate led Wisconsin to two national titles, a three-time All-American and a top-10 finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award. Knight is the all-time leader in Wisconsin with 143, for both men’s and women’s hockey, while her 262 points are the most in UW women’s hockey history and in the top 10 in NCAA women’s hockey history. You can read about the rest of the Badgers here. All 23 athletes have played, currently play, or are committed to playing NCAA hockey, with the University of Minnesota leading the way with eight representatives. Wisconsin has connections with five athletes, while Boston College has three, Northeastern University has two, and one for Boston University, Clarkson University, Lindenwood University, Ohio State University, and University of Minnesota Duluth. The US will open its defense for the gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Thursday, February 3, in a game at 7:10 a.m. CT against Finland. The preliminary round ends on Monday, February 7 in a CT match against Canada at 10:10 PM. Team USA also plays against ROC (Russian Olympic Committee) and Switzerland in preparatory game. The bronze medal match will take place on Wednesday, February 16 in a match at 6:10 am CT, while the gold medal match will be held on Wednesday, February 16 at 10:10 pm CT.

