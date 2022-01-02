Alastair Cook blames ‘neglect of red ball cricket’ for Ashes’ humiliation in England

England have had a bad year in Test cricket, culminating in an embarrassing defeat of Ashes by Australia in 12 days of play.

Sir Alastair Cook has put forward the “neglect of red ball cricket” as the reason behind the battle in the English test match.

This year England were knocked out 13 times under 200 in 12 Tests, losing the most joint Tests ever in a calendar year (nine) and suffering a record equal to 54 ducks.

Captain Joe Root stood alone with the bat and racked up a staggering 1,708 runs, but no other player averaged more than 35.

Their battle culminated in an Ashes humiliation that saw Australia keep the urn within 12 days.

Cook, who is England’s top Test run scorer and still plays county cricket for Essex, was critical of the way the County Championship was organised.















In a column for the timesCook highlighted the schedule and the results-oriented nature of the competition as reasons behind the decline in England’s test match hitting.

He wrote: “The first question to ask is, are we picking the best players? Too much pruning and changing in the roster, which I’ll come back to, but I’m sure no one will be left behind with or with the Lions- lot in Australia that would significantly improve our top order at the moment.

“County cricket then does not produce the goods and it amounts to the neglect of red ball cricket.

“I’ve been playing the County Championship full-time since 2019 and must have played most of my matches in April, May and September.

“You don’t need to have a meteorological degree to know that the climate in those months rarely creates conditions conducive for batsmen to build an innings.















“What we want are lanes where the ball bounces evenly, with enough speed for the edges to carry and getting shots in there is a little bit possible for both batsmen and bowlers.

“Due to the time of year when red ball matches take place, most of the wickets now played on are left with a green tinge of living grass to make it easier to carry.

“As a result, they bite everywhere. Without the living grass, they die very quickly and become low and slow wickets, making it difficult to score points and take wicket.”

Cook also highlighted changes in County Championship bowlers’ style as another issue.

“Increasingly, bowling has become the line of choice, with county bowlers relying on the wobble seam as they are rewarded for penetrating the ball when stitching wickets,” he added.

“Batsmen have responded by trying to get outside the line of the stump to avoid getting stuck up front.















“The result, however, as we’ve seen in Australia, when faced with an attack like the home side’s, which targets the fourth and fifth stump and has the ability to slide or remove bounce, they tend to play by balls they don’t have to.And down the edges almost always wear.

“Against that backdrop and with more points being offered in the championship for an outright win, the art of saving time is dying.”