Best football team not coached by Saban

David Shers ComebackTown give voice to the people of Birmingham and Alabama.

Click here to sign up for the newsletter. (unsubscribe at any time)

Today’s guest columnist is Norman Jetmundsen.

Across the country, and certainly in Alabama, college football is synonymous with religion.

It’s what people read, write, watch, talk and discuss, not just during the season, but all year round.

So it makes sense that a lot of time and energy is spent debating who were the best teams in the history of the game.

There are many teams and legendary programs that can lay claim to this honor. Each generation has its own unique challenges to play the game. Still, there is one team that has had a season that will never be matched, let alone surpassed. In fact, no one will ever try to duplicate that one season, not even Nick Saban.

If you’re guessing the usual suspects like Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, USC, Michigan, or Oklahoma, you’re wrong. So, who had the most amazing season ever in college football? To answer that question, we have to go back to the year 1899 and a small episcopal school on the Cumberland Plateau in Tennessee, University of the South, also known as Sewanee.

In 1899 football was still fairly new in the South. It started in 1869 when Rutgers played Princeton, in an unruly match called a brawl. Football caught on in the South in the 1890s, just a few decades after the Civil War, because it gave young men a way to prove their manhood, not on the battlefield, but on the roster.

In 1899 there were rules governing the game, but it was very different from the game today. Each team had 11 players playing both offensively and defensively, and remarkably, once you got out of the game you couldn’t get back in. So players had to play when injured, and in fact it was considered cowardice to get out of the game unless you broke something.

There was no forward passing. Quarterbacks were required to hand or lateral the ball and were not allowed to run with the ball. There were no huddles, the game was very fast, and teams had three downs to make five yards. Teams often kicked down first or second to try and pin their opponents deep into their own territory. Touchdowns and field goals were both worth five points.

It was a brutal game with very little protective gear. Kicking, punching and biting were the order of the day. Players could lead with their feet clamped. Teams can even throw one of their teammates over the scrimmage for extra yards on offense or on defense to break the flying wedge.

By the early 1800s, there were eighteen to twenty deaths a year, and the game was almost banned until President Teddy Roosevelt called a meeting at the White House in 1905, which eventually led to the legalization of the forward pass, more safety rules. and equipment, and eventually the formation of the NCAA.

Football at that time was run by students. There were no athletic departments and students took care of planning, finances, travel and all other administrative tasks, including hiring football coaches. Schools did not contribute to their teams’ finances.

This Sewanee team had an extraordinary group of young men who played for the love of the game without athletic scholarships. The student manager, Luke Lea, was a visionary who had many incredible exploits later in life. They had a new young coach, Billy Suter, who teamed the players up, led by the captain, a determined young man named Henry G. Ditty Seibels.

What makes the Sewanee team of 1899 so special? In 1899, Luke Lea created a scheme that was unheard of in the South. Because so many schools were so far from each other and travel was so expensive, most schools in the South played only 4 or 5 games a year. (This was in contrast to the Northeast, where schools were close together and could play a dozen or more games a year.)

Lea had Sewanee play a schedule of 12 games in the span of 6 weeks and travel all over the South. Incredible and what sets Sewanee apart from any other college football team is: Lea planned Sewanee to travel 2,500 hundred miles by train and play 5 games in 6 days.

On this historic train journey, Sewanee traveled to Austin to play Texas on Thursday 9 Nov. On Friday 10 November they played Texas A&M in Houston, and then they played Tulane in New Orleans on Saturday, November 11. They had Sunday off and traveled to Baton Rouge to play LSU on Monday 13 Nov. The last game of the road trip was Tuesday, November 14 in Memphis, where they played be miss. On Wednesday, November 15, they returned to Sewanee for a wild party.

They won in all 5 games, winning by a combined score of 91-0. But when they returned to Sewanee, they still had 3 games to go, including the two hardest teams in the south, maroon and North Carolina.

The maroon game is notable because it was played on Thanksgiving Day in Montgomery, and 4,000 people came. Auburn was coached by John Heisman. It was a raucous crowd, with lots of fighting, betting, and even rifles drawn. Auburn may have been the better team that day, and at halftime the score was Sewanee 11 and Auburn 10. But due to the many fights and the unruly crowd, as well as the fact that Auburn had to cut off the handles they put on their pants to give them an unfair advantage, the game was often postponed. As a result, after 14 minutes into the second half, the umpires called the game for darkness and Sewanee was the victor. Heisman even wrote a letter to the Birmingham Age Herald claiming that the umpires had deprived them of a win, and the umpire responded with his own letter to the newspaper.

Sewanees’ last game against North Carolina was another exciting game. North Carolina were first down to the goal, and due to two Sewanee penalties, they had 5 attempts to score. Sewanee kept them in a memorable goal-line stand. There were 43 punters in the game, and Sewanee triumphed on a field goal, 5 0. For the year, Sewanee had scored 322 points over their opponents 10.

There are many incredible stories and remarkable characters from this great season. Just one story to pique your interest. One lineman on the team was William Wild Bill Claiborne. He had a bad eye that he covered with a band-aid while playing. When he started a game, he lined up opposite his opponent, lifted the patch and said: This happened in the last game, look what happens today. Then he put the band-aid back down and let the other player worry.

This amazing team and the people who made it possible make for an incredible story. That’s why my friend, David Crews, and I embarked on a five-year project to make a documentary about this team and preserve this mythical season for posterity. We thought when we started that we would find a lot of knowledge, but not much that was factual. Instead, truth is better than lore and makes for a compelling and rich saga.

In addition to the team’s research and rich history, we interviewed some of the team’s descendants, as well as famous football coaches, analysts, and historians to provide a comprehensive commentary on the team and the season. We also have a nationally known musician, Bobby Horton, who makes our music, and a talented artist, Ernie Eldridge, who created about a dozen original illustrations for our film.

You can read more about our film on our website: www.sewanee1899.org We hope the film will be available to the public in 2022.

Norman Jetmundsen is a graduate of Sewanee: The University of the South; University of Alabama Law School; Oxford University; and a retired lawyer.

David Sher is the founder and publisher of ComebackTown. He is past president of the Birmingham Regional Chamber of Commerce (BBA), Operation New Birmingham (REV Birmingham) and the City Action Partnership (CAP).

Click here to sign up for our newsletter. (unsubscribe at any time)