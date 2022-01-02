The Remains of a Treasure

We’re used to on-screen stars professing undying love one week and divorcing the next, followed by unsavory stories about each other. This is not limited to Hollywood. In large cities and small towns, in our close circles, the breakdown of close relationships is common. We care about someone, perhaps deeply, as deeply as we know, and yet at some point the relationship collapses, leaving behind odious garbage.

The question is, what’s left? What remains in our lives of an event that was so important? I was recently at a club where someone invited me to play a game of table tennis. He was a very bad player, but I was embarrassed to discover that I played even worse. This was a memorable revelation, as I had played the game with a decent degree of skill for years. I had taken part in competitions and was even taught by two world champions, Viktor Barna and Richard Bergmann.

Equally awkward was the experience when a friendly woman showed me the acoustic guitar she had recently purchased. She showed me some chords she had just learned, and I tried to show her a few more. I could not do it. My fingers simply did not obey my arrogant will. There was no point in reminding myself that I was a guitarist in a band and had performed at events and restaurants.

Through my years of faithful practice, I was unable to maintain my skill in playing the guitar or table tennis. I had lost the skill, although fragments of the know-how may have stuck. I wondered: what was left? In table tennis, the joy of learning from masters and playing against wizards had faded, but I had learned the intoxicating thrill of competition and, more often than not, coping with the pain of losing.

Playing in a band taught me, in a way I could not have imagined, the real meaning of coordination, of doing things with others. In fact, my ears learned the difference, even for a folk song or movie tune, the difference between good music and really good music.

Building a relationship with another, or even living with him or her, is a much more important matter. If it ends, will we keep anything of value? Recently I attended the graduation ceremony of a young person whose parents I have known for years. The parents, Michael and Abigail. divorced a few years ago, and Abigail attended to her current husband, and Michael came with his new girlfriend. As we sat together after the ceremony, I felt an inexplicable sadness as I saw Abigail and Michael talking to each other, amicably but aloof, like polite neighbors.

I remembered the time when they started seeing each other and dreaming of living together and the many years they lived together and had children. Is this all that’s left? Courteous and calm conversation? I later spoke independently with Michael and Abigail. Michael is not a talkative person. Finally he volunteered, I felt angry and humiliated when she left me. It was no consolation that she didn’t leave me for someone else. It made it even clearer that she wouldn’t have a part of me. But you can’t always be angry. It came to me that she had struggled – and in fact had problems. I was a big part of the problem.

So four years later, when she told me she was going to marry someone, I sincerely wished her the best. I had met the person briefly and he seemed like a decent person. I wanted them to find the happiness that had eluded us. I feel more comfortable talking to Abigail, and she was more outspoken. Michael was a special person to me for many years. I had a hard time with him later and the marriage became a burden instead of a joy or a support.

She looked at her current husband and added: I don’t regret my decision to leave the marriage. It was the right thing to do. I was not happy, and there was no way I could be happy. Does not matter. Michael will always be a very special person to me. I remembered my conversation a few years earlier with a couple who are both well-known practicing psychologists. They had separated each of their husbands after a failed marriage and met and married years later.

We didn’t know any better then. Our marriages seemed tough and we decided to end them. Our husbands were decent people, but our relationship had seemed irreparable and hopeless. That’s the way the cookie crumbled. Now that we’ve advised dozens of couples and seen their problems, we feel like maybe our relationships weren’t so ill-fated after all. Probably those marriages could have been saved. One can never be sure, but it is possible. We just didn’t know any better.

Many leave their partners bitter, at least with disgust. Fortunately but sadly few – are those whose relationships end on a comforting note and they can go about their business with something to cherish. Not all of us can play guitar or good table tennis all our lives, but we can cherish what we have loved and learned.

(The writer is a US-based international development consultant and had worked with the World Bank. He can be reached at: [email protected])