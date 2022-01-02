Penguins beat Sharks for eighth straight win after 13-day break

PITTSBURGH — Evan Rodrigues and Bryan Rust each had a hat-trick and the Pittsburgh Penguins extended their winning streak to eight in their first game in 14 days with an 8-5 win against the San Jose Sharks at the PPG Paints Arena on Sunday.

Rust scored five points (three goals, two assists) after missing 11 games with a lower body injury, and Jake Guentzel extended his personal run of points to 14 for the Penguins (18-8-5), who last played since December 19, a 3-2 win over the New Jersey Devils, before being postponed five games due to concerns over COVID-19. Casey DeSmith made 22 saves.

Rust had two goals in 12 games before Sunday.

“I was just happy to be back in the lineup,” said Rust. “Playing again and being with the boys, doing all that. To have the night I did is just the icing on the cake.”

Logan Couture scored in his 800th NHL game, Timo Meier had three assists and Zach Sawchenko made 20 saves in his NHL debut for the Sharks (17-15-1), who scored four consecutive goals after trailing 6-1. Sawchenko came in at the start of the second period after James Reimer conceded six goals on 17 shots in the first.

“Obviously it’s not how you set it up,” Sawchenko said. “But at the end of the day you get a little tap on the shoulder. … We are professionals here, we have a job to do. I understood the situation we were in. I tried to spark the team Fortunately, we made a comeback and came up just a bit short.”

The Penguins scored on four of their first six shots.

Rodrigues made it 1-0 on Pittsburgh’s first shot at 1:03 of the first. He decks above San Jose defender I work Simek to the slot for a wrist shot.

Guentzel, who missed five games with an upper body injury, took a pass from Rust for a one-timer that made it 2-0 at 3:12.

Rodrigues scored on a backhand to extend the lead to 3-0 at 4:11, and Rust made it 4-0 with a wrist shot from the slot at 6:09.

Alexander Barabanov made it to 4-1 at 15:33 of the first, a pass from Meier for a tap-in.

Kasper Bjorkqvist scored in his NHL debut to push the lead to 5-1 at 16:29 of the first, and Rust made it 6-1 on a one-timer with 28 seconds left in the period.

“We couldn’t stop it,” said Sharks coach Bob Boughner. “We tried to call a timeout. We tried to change things. It was ugly.”

Brent Burns made it to 6-2 with a power play goal at 2:27 of the second.

Matt Nieto threw the puck off the end boards before bouncing back and went off DeSmith 20 seconds into DeSmith’s third period to make it 6-3.

Erik Karlsson cut it to 6-4 with a slap shot at 3:01 before Couture tapped in a pass from Meier to make it 6-5 at 4:09.

“You never know what’s going to happen,” Karlsson said. “If you had told us it was going to be a one-goal game with two and a half, three minutes to go in the third, I don’t believe anyone would believe you. But I think once that first period was over with , we just kept a short memory and we tried to do everything we could to advance our game.”

Rodrigues completed his first NHL hat-trick on a power play to make it 7-5 with 2:01 to go before Rust scored his third of the game for his fifth NHL hat-trick on an empty goal with 11 seconds left. the 8-5 final.

“We clearly got off to a warm start,” said Rodrigues. “Everyone felt a little bit good, then we got up 6-1. It’s kind of a mental battle, trying to stay involved. In your head you know you have to. But sometimes it’s just natural to take your foot off the bit accelerate.”

COMMENTS: Rodrigues and Rust are the second set of teammates in the past 10 years to have a hat-trick in the same game (Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisitl in Edmonton Oilers’ 8-4 win against the Los Angeles Kings on March 26, 2019). … The Penguins’ six first-period goals are tied for the most in their history (February 21, 1976, against the Chicago Blackhawks). … Guentzel became the second Penguins player in the past 10 years to have at least one point in 14 consecutive appearances (Pascal Dupuis, 17 games in 2011-12). Guentzel scored 19 points (12 goals, seven assists) on an NHL career-long 13-game points streak before being injured in a 6-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on December 6… Pittsburgh forwards Sydney Crosby and Danton Heinenand defenders Kris Letang and Marcus Pettersson each had two assists. …Sharks ahead Rudolf Balcers (lower body) will likely miss at least another week, Boughner said. It’s been out since December 3.