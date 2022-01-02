Cricket: the surprising problem that hurt the Black Caps on day two of the first test against Bangladesh

Neil Wagner produced a typically aggressive but frugal display to finish 2-27, but the rest of the Black Caps attack failed. Video / Spark Sports

The Black Caps are under some pressure after Bangladesh dominated the second day of the first cricket test and their battle in one area did not help their cause.

On a day when

the Black Caps bowlers struggled to strike with the ball, their efforts with the bat may have been more blatant.

The New Zealand seam attack took just two wickets from Neil Wagner in 67 overs of toil, but with a few half chances begging and minimal help from the circumstances, it was an excusable display and one that quickly found its way into their favor on day three.

Their strikes were less excusable, though, as the Black Caps tumbled from 258-5 to 328 on a Bay Oval wicket that was later proven to be low in demons.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz of Bangladesh celebrates Kyle Jamieson’s wicket. Photo / Getty

The Black Caps tail order has long been one of the best in world cricket, being able to add quick runs with a range of powerful hitters. Without Colin de Grandhomme, not selected for this series, they were one striker behind and his all-rounder replacement, Rachin Ravindra, failed to show his batting prowess and left early on day two for four.

That pushed the Black Caps seamers to their limits, in conditions they’ve excelled with lower-order runs in the past. In Kyle Jamieson (30.1) test batting average, Tim Southee (16.7), Wagner (13.9) and Trent Boult (15.6) they had the firepower to help Henry Nicholls to a score of 400.

Instead, they were thrown at home to Bangladesh for their lowest total in the first innings.

Jamieson and Southee are cut from the same cloth. Their best tests with the bat have come when they are aggressive. There’s a difference between being aggressive and being reckless, though, and Jamieson fell on the wrong side of the ledger when he slammed spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz down the throat of the tall fielder, stationed specifically for that bloodstream.

Southee’s dismissal was a result of Mehidy’s clever bowling, but still avoidable. De Seamer was tied up by point balls, and in an attempt to rotate the blow, he came across the wicket to try to chip a pitch over the midwicket. Mehidy saw him coming, adjusted and Southee snapped it straight to the fielder.

Tim Southee’s firing was avoidable. Photo / Getty

Wagner was out next, pushed with a good ball and was caught behind, while Boult’s usual theatrical play then forced Nicholls into an aggressive shot, sending the Black Caps’ innings well below where they would have liked.

Instead of getting close to 400, the number 7 down batsmen had scores of four, six, six, zero and nine not out, and Bangladesh showed what could have been done with more application as they reached 175-2 at stumps, just 153 runs behind thanks to New Zealand’s poor finish with the bat.

Nicholls acknowledged that the team was disappointed in their batting on day two.

“It wasn’t as many runs as we would have liked,” Nicholls told Spark Sport.

“We determined that the first hour was going to be huge, they only have three seamen and they have a lot of work to do. We wanted to take it a little longer and it didn’t work out. But credit to Bangladesh, Mehidy didn’t make it easy for the lower order to turn the strike and finally the pressure that was told.

“We were a little disappointed about that.”

New Zealand’s first innings score at home against Bangladesh

715-6 Hamilton, 2019

553-7 Hamilton, 2010

539 Wellington, 2017

432-6 Wellington, 2019

393 Wellington, 2008

365-9 Hamilton, 2001

357 Dunedin, 2008

354 Christchurch, 2017

341-6 Wellington, 2001

328 Mt Maunganui, 2022